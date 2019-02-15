MERGER ALERT –MRT and HFBC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

MedEquities Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MRT)

Merger Announcement: January 2, 2019

Transaction Details: MedEquities will be purchased by Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Under the terms of the transaction, MedEquities shareholders will receive 0.235 Omega common shares plus $2.00 in cash for each common share of MedEquities stock they own. Based on the closing price of Omega stock on December 31, 2018, this represents a value of approximately $10.26 per share.

To learn more about the MRT investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/medequities-realty-trust-inc .

HopFed Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQGM: HFBC)

Merger Announcement: January 7, 2019

Transaction Details: HFBC will be purchased by First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF). Under the terms of the transaction, HFBC shareholders "may elect to receive either (or a combination of) 0.444 shares of First Financial common stock or $21.00 in cash for each share of HFBC common stock owned." Upon completion of the merger, Heritage Bank USA, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of HFBC, will merge into First Financial Bank, N.A., a wholly owned subsidiary of First Financial.

To learn more about the HFBC investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/hopfed-bancorp-inc .

