CLASS ACTION UPDATE for IMMU, ASTE, SVXY and GE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Class Period: February 8, 2018 - January 18, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 25, 2019

Allegations: Immunomedics, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Immunomedics' Morris Plains, New Jersey drug substance manufacturing facility was not in compliance with FDA requirements; (ii) the Company's Quality Control Unit did not possess the authority to investigate and correct critical FDA violations occurring at the Morris Plains, New Jersey facility; (iii) the Company suffered a February 2018 data integrity breach at the Morris Plains, New Jersey facility which, among other issues, included the backdating records and manipulation of bioburden samples; (iv) the Company's Chemistry, Manufacturing and Control data submitted in connection with its BLA for sacituzumab govitecan was insufficient to support FDA approval; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Class Period: July 26, 2016 - October 22, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 2, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose adverse information regarding Astec's business, operations and prospects, including that its wood pellet plants suffered from significant and costly problems that prevented them from running at their promised production capacity, posing a threat to the Company's pellet plant business, its overall financial performance, and its financial outlook. As a result of this information being withheld from the market, the price of Astec stock was artificially inflated to a high of nearly $70 per share during the Class Period.

ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures (NYSE:SVXY)

Class Period: Investors in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF pursuant to the May 15, 2017 Registration Statement and/or between May 15, 2017 and February 5, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 1, 2019

Allegations: During the class period, ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: According to the complaint in the Registration Statement and during the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose adverse information regarding the risks of investing in the Fund. Specifically, the Registration Statement failed to disclose that the Fund was threatened with catastrophic losses as a result of the Fund's flawed design and the low-volatility environment and acute liquidity risks that existed during the Class Period. In addition, during the Class Period defendants made similar false and misleading statements in numerous financial reports and draft prospectuses and registration statements filed with the SEC.

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE)

Class Period: December 27, 2017 - October 29, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 2, 2019

Allegations: General Electric Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the design and technology of GE Power's flagship gas turbines were structurally flawed as they were plagued with an oxidation problem that caused the blades in the H-Class gas turbines to fail; (ii) GE Power's goodwill was materially overstated, in large part because of such structural issues; (iii) the Company lacked adequate internal and financial controls; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, Defendant's public statements were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

