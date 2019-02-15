CTD Announces Appointment of Sharon H. Hrynkow, PhD as Chief Scientific Officer

ALACHUA, Fla., Feb. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTD Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:CTDH), a clinical stage biotechnology company that develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of disease with unmet medical need, announced today the appointment of Sharon H. Hrynkow, PhD, the company's Senior Vice President for Medical Affairs, as Chief Scientific Officer.



"Dr. Hrynkow will continue to strengthen the company's clinical pipeline and research programs, while supporting our business development activities. She will also continue to oversee our regulatory and medical affairs work as she takes on this new role," said N. Scott Fine, CTD Chairman and CEO. "The Board looks forward to working with Dr. Hrynkow in this new capacity."

Mr. Fine continued, "On behalf of the Board and to our fellow Board member, we are very grateful to Dr. Jeffrey Tate, COO, for his work as CSO over the past years. This transition will allow Dr. Tate to focus on our growing global operation as we expand our company's platform."

Dr. Hrynkow, a neuroscientist by training, joined CTD in 2015 to develop the company's clinical program for Trappsol® Cyclo™, its proprietary formulation of hydroxypropyl beta cyclodextrin used in the treatment of Niemann-Pick Disease Type C (NPC). Today, CTD supports two formal clinical trials for the NPC indication and one extension protocol. CTD also supports compassionate programs in NPC and in late onset Alzheimer's Disease.

About CTD Holdings:

CTD Holdings, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of disease. The company's Trappsol® Cyclo™, an orphan drug designated product in the United States and Europe, is used to treat Niemann-Pick Disease Type C, a rare and fatal genetic disease, on a compassionate use basis as well as in two ongoing formal clinical trials (Clinical Trials.gov NCT02939547 and NCT02912793). Additional indications for the active ingredient in Trappsol® Cyclo™ are in development. For additional information, visit the company's website: www.ctd-holdings.com

Safe Harbor Statement:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" about the company's current expectations about future results, performance, prospects and opportunities. Statements that are not historical facts, such as "anticipates," "believes" and "expects" or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from what is expressed in, or implied by, these statements. The factors which may influence the company's future performance include the company's ability to obtain additional capital to expand operations as planned, success in achieving regulatory approval for clinical protocols, enrollment of adequate numbers of patients in clinical trials, unforeseen difficulties in showing efficacy of the company's biopharmaceutical products, success in attracting additional customers and profitable contracts, and regulatory risks associated with producing pharmaceutical grade and food products. These and other risk factors are described from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the company's reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q. Unless required by law, the company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events.

Investor/Media Contact:

Sitrick and Company



Wendy Tanaka

(415) 369-8447

wtanaka@sitrick.com