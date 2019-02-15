Obalon Schedules Fourth Quarter and Year End 2018 Financial Results Conference Call for February 22, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN), a vertically integrated medical technology company with the first and only FDA-approved swallowable, gas-filled intragastric balloon system for the treatment of obesity, today announced that it plans to release its fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results before the market opens on Friday, February 22, 2019. The company will hold a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 8:30 AM, Eastern Time (5:30 AM Pacific Time) on Friday, February 22, 2019 to discuss the company's financial results and provide a business update. Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing (844) 889-7791 (U.S.) or (661) 378-9934 (international) using passcode 4889307. Media and individuals will be in a listen-only mode. Participants are asked to dial in a few minutes prior to the call to register for the event. The conference call will also be webcast live at:

An archive of the webcast will be available for twelve months following the event on the Obalon Therapeutics website located at http://investor.obalon.com in the "News & Events" section.

About Obalon Therapeutics, Inc.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) is a San Diego-based company focused on developing and commercializing novel technologies for weight loss. For more information, please visit www.obalon.com.

