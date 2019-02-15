Abercrombie & Fitch Co. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results on March 6, 2019

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Feb. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) will be holding its quarterly earnings conference call for all interested parties on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. ET. A press release detailing the company's fourth quarter and full year results is expected to be issued shortly after 7:30 a.m. ET. In addition, a presentation of the fourth quarter and full year results will be available on the company's website at approximately 7:30 a.m. ET.



What: Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call When: 8:30 a.m. ET, Wednesday, March 6, 2019 Where: http://corporate.abercrombie.com/investors How: Log on to the above website, or call: Domestic Dial-In Number: 1-800-458-4121 Domestic Replay Number: 1-888-203-1112, conference ID number 4347261 International Dial-In Number: 1-323-794-2093 International Replay Number: 1-719-457-0820, conference ID number 4347261

The call will be archived and can be accessed by visiting the company's website at corporate.abercrombie.com .

