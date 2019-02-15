Freshii Inc. Announces Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Results

TORONTO, Feb. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshii Inc. (TSX:FRII), the fast-growing health and wellness brand, will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal 2018 financial results on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.



Hosting the call will be Matthew Corrin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Craig De Pratto, Chief Financial Officer.

Date: Friday, February 22, 2019 Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time Dial-In #: 1-877-425-9470 U.S. & Canada 1-201-389-0878 International

Alternatively, the conference call will be webcast on the investor relations section of Freshii's corporate website at ir.freshii.com . For those unable to participate, an audio replay will be available from 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, February 22, 2019 through Friday, March 1, 2019. To access the replay, please call 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. & Canada) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and enter confirmation code 13687199. A web-based archive of the conference call will also be available at the above website.

About Freshii

Eat. Energize. That's the Freshii mantra. Freshii is a health and wellness brand on a mission to help citizens of the world live better by making healthy eating convenient and affordable. With a diverse and completely customizable menu of breakfast, soups, salads, wraps, bowls, burritos, frozen yogurt, juices, and smoothies served in an eco-friendly environment, Freshii caters to every taste and dietary preference.

Since it was founded in 2005, Freshii has opened over 430 restaurants across 17 countries around the world. Now, guests can energize with Freshii's menu anywhere from cosmopolitan cities and fitness clubs to sports arenas and airplanes.

Inquire about how to join the Freshii family: https://www.freshii.com/ca/en-ca/franchise .

Learn more about investing in Freshii: http://ir.freshii.com.

Learn about the Freshii brand: https://vimeo.com/195658178.

Find your nearest Freshii: http://www.freshii.com.

Follow Freshii on Twitter and Instagram: @freshii

