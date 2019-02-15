C3Nano Refutes Cambrios' Claims of Patent Invalidity

HAYWARD, Calif., Feb. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C3Nano Inc. , the world's performance leader in transparent conductive inks and films used in flexible displays, touchscreens and other products refutes the claims made by China-based Cambrios in its attempt to initiate an inter partes review (IPR) related to the validity of one of C3Nano's United States patents. Since inception in 2010, C3Nano has conducted R&D in the chemical fusing of conductive nanostructures , and is widely recognized by leading global customers as the first company to successfully develop a commercially viable and scalable transparent conductor based on nanoscale metallic fused conductors, with performance exceeding that of all other competitive technologies. Cambrios is a subsidiary of CAM Holding Co., British Virgin Islands, a related party of TPK Holding Co., Ltd in China.

C3Nano's advancements in silver nanowire-based technology enable 30 to 50 Ohms per square for a new generation of smart flexible devices with enhanced sensing functions. C3Nano offers product designers and manufacturers a development path to meet increasing demand for smarter, flexible touch sensor applications for the consumer electronics industry and beyond.





C3Nano has a large number of core patents protecting its commercial products including inks and films, as well as customers' devices. The subject patent, number 9,183,968, is related to C3Nano's unique technology based on fusing nanomaterials.

"C3Nano will enforce its patents to protect its valuable proprietary technology, which has resulted in superior products," said Cliff Morris, CEO of C3Nano. "Preemptive attacks by Cambrios or other patent infringers will not thwart these efforts."

Background

Recently, C3Nano has won several key business opportunities over Cambrios/CAM Holding Co. Ltd. and other competitors due to the superior performance of C3Nano products. C3Nano has observed increased media campaigns, including frivolous intellectual property claims, by competitors attempting to detract from C3Nano's gain in worldwide market share. It is well known in the industry that C3Nano's unique and proprietary technology, NanoGlue™, is the critical enabler of the fusing of nanowires to alleviate junction resistance and create the superior performance needed for foldable devices and Tier 1 applications such as smart phones and tablets. The science and engineering behind NanoGlue have been validated globally by multiple customers as well as independent experts.

Cambrios, originally Cambrios Technologies Corporation, was an MIT spin-off that went into insolvency in 2016. Public information indicates that over 80 million USD in equity had been invested and possibly lost by multiple U.S. and international investors. The company was liquidated with the assets auctioned off and purchased by Champ Great International Corporation, an entity whose name veils its connection to TPK Holding Co., Ltd. in China.

As a reincarnated Cambrios tries to restart its business under new Chinese ownership and management, it has sought quick monetization of the patents acquired from the defunct U.S. company. In comparison, C3Nano has benefited from stable management and R&D talent to advance its technology multiple generations ahead of competitors, and has industriously focused on commercialization of its technology to deliver the best performance and value to customers.

Recent patent-related action by Cambrios represents ongoing fallout from the May 2018 Society for Information Display (SID) conference in Los Angeles, when Cambrios' lead scientist presented data that raised questions among industry players of Cambrios' possible infringement of C3Nano's fusing IP.

C3Nano began as a four-person startup, spun off from Stanford University. C3Nano is well known in the industry for its high ethical standards, respect of IP, and research and development philosophy that do not violate any known valid IP. C3Nano has strong customer loyalty because of its leading product performance and technical support. C3Nano will enforce its patents to protect its valuable proprietary technology and superior products.

