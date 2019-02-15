Market Overview

BlackRock® Canada Announces February Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs

Globe Newswire  
February 15, 2019 7:55am   Comments
TORONTO, Feb. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited ("BlackRock Canada"), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK), today announced the February 2019 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX which pay on a monthly basis as well as XIU. Unitholders of record of a fund on February 25, 2019 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that fund on February 28, 2019

Details regarding the "per unit" distribution amounts are as follows:

 Fund Name Fund
Ticker		 Cash
Distribution
Per Unit ($)
 iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF  CBH 0.053
 iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF  CBO 0.041
 iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF  CDZ 0.094
 iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF  CEW 0.029
 iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)  CHB 0.091
 iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF  CLF 0.038
 iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF  CLG 0.044
 iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF  CPD 0.052
 iShares Short Duration High Income ETF (CAD-Hedged)  CSD 0.079
 iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)  CUD 0.066
 iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF  CVD 0.070
 iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)  CYH 0.063
 Dynamic iShares Active Tactical Bond ETF  DXB 0.042
 Dynamic iShares Active Canadian Dividend ETF  DXC 0.040
 Dynamic iShares Active Crossover Bond ETF  DXO 0.057
 Dynamic iShares Active Preferred Shares ETF  DXP 0.072
 Dynamic iShares Active Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF  DXV 0.041
 iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF  FIE 0.040
 iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF  XBB 0.074
 iShares Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF  XCB 0.053
 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF  XDG 0.043
 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)  XDGH 0.046
 iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF  XDIV 0.083
 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF  XDU 0.045
 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)  XDUH 0.042
 iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF  XDV 0.091
 iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)  XEB 0.063
 iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF  XEI 0.087
 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF  XFN 0.097
 iShares Floating Rate Index ETF  XFR 0.036
 iShares Canadian Government Bond Index ETF  XGB 0.043
 iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF  XHB 0.066
 iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)  XHD 0.066
 iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF  XHU 0.056
 iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)  XHY 0.090
 iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)  XIG 0.065
 iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF  XIU 0.179
 iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF  XLB 0.069
 iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)  XPF 0.069
 iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF  XQB 0.044
 iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF  XRE 0.071
 iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF  XSB 0.054
 iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF  XSC 0.048
 iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF  XSE 0.048
 iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate + Maple Bond Index ETF  XSH 0.044
 iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF  XSI 0.058
 iShares Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF  XSQ 0.034
 iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF  XTR 0.050
 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF  XUT 0.082

Estimated February Cash Distributions for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF

The February cash distributions per unit for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF are estimated to be as follows:

 Fund Name Fund
Ticker		 Estimated
Cash
Distribution
Per Unit ($)
 iShares Premium Money Market ETF  CMR 0.067

BlackRock Canada expects to issue a press release on or about February 22, 2019, which will provide the final amounts for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF.

Further information on the iShares Funds can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca.

About BlackRock

BlackRock helps investors build better financial futures. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, our clients turn to us for the solutions they need when planning for their most important goals. As of December 31, 2018, the firm managed approximately US$5.98 trillion in assets on behalf of investors worldwide. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit  www.blackrock.com/ca | Twitter: @BlackRockCA | Blog: www.blackrockblog.com/can | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/blackrock.

About iShares ETFs

iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 800+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and US$1.7 trillion in assets under management as of December 31, 2018, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock, trusted to manage more money than any other investment firm1.

1 Based on US$5.98 trillion in AUM as of 12/31/18

iShares® ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited. 

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs.  Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.  Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.

Contact for Media:
Maeve Hannigan
T – 416-643-4058
Email: Maeve.Hannigan@blackrock.com

