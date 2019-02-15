Repligen to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) today announced that the Company will report its fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results on Thursday, February 21, 2019. The Company will issue a press release before the market opens and will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. EST to discuss business updates and financial results for the three- and twelve-month reporting periods ended December 31, 2018.

The conference call will be accessible by dialing toll-free (866) 777-2509 for domestic callers and (412) 317-5413 for international callers. No passcode is required for the live call. In addition, a webcast will be accessible via the Investor Relations section of the Company's website. Both the conference call and webcast will be archived for a period of time following the live event. The replay dial-in numbers are (877) 344-7529 for callers in the U.S., (855) 669-9658 for callers in Canada and (412) 317-0088 for international callers. Replay listeners must provide the passcode 10128740.



About Repligen Corporation

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) is a global bioprocessing company that develops and commercializes highly innovative products that deliver cost and process efficiencies to biological drug manufacturers worldwide. Our portfolio includes protein products (Protein A affinity ligands, cell culture growth factors), chromatography products (OPUS® pre-packed columns, chromatography resins, ELISA kits) and filtration products (including XCell™ ATF, TangenX™ SIUS™ TFF and Spectrum KrosFlo™ TFF filters and systems). The Protein A ligands and growth factor products that we produce are essential components of Protein A affinity resins used in biologics purification, and cell culture media used to accelerate cell growth in a bioreactor. Our innovative line of OPUS® chromatography columns, used in bench-scale through commercial-scale biologics purification, are delivered pre-packed to our customers with their choice of affinity resin. Our XCell™ ATF Systems, available in stainless steel and single-use configurations, are used in perfusion processes to continuously concentrate cells and increase product yield from a bioreactor. Single-use SIUS™ TFF cassettes and hardware are used for biologic drug concentration in downstream filtration processes. KrosFlo™ TFF cartridges and systems are used in both upstream and downstream filtration processes. Repligen's corporate headquarters are in Waltham, MA (USA), with additional administrative and manufacturing operations in Shrewsbury, MA, Rancho Dominguez, CA, Lund, Sweden and Ravensburg, Germany.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Investors are cautioned that statements in this press release which are not strictly historical statements including, without limitation, statements identified by words like "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "seek," or "could" and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We expressly disclaim any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.