CGG announces its 4th quarter 2018 results

on Friday March 8th, 2019



Paris, France – February 15, 2019

CGG will announce its fourth quarter 2018 results on Friday March 8th, 2019, before the opening of the Paris stock exchange:

The press release and the slide presentation will be made available on our website www.cgg.com at 7:00 am.



at 7:00 am. An English language analysts conference call is scheduled the same day at 8:30 am (Paris time) – 7:30 am (London time)





To follow the conference call, please access the audio webcast:

From your computer at:



From your mobile phone or tablet: www.cgg.com







A replay of the conference call will be made available the day after for a period of 12 months via the webcast on CGG website at: www.cgg.com or via the QR code attached above.

For analysts, please dial 5 to 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time the following numbers:

France call-in

UK call-in

Access code +33(0) 1 76 70 07 94

+44(0) 844 571 8892

6279887

About CGG:

CGG ( www.cgg.com ) is a fully integrated Geoscience company providing leading geological, geophysical and reservoir capabilities to its broad base of customers primarily from the global oil and gas industry. Through its three complementary businesses of Equipment, Acquisition and Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir (GGR), CGG brings value across all aspects of natural resource exploration and exploitation. CGG employs around 5,200 people around the world, all with a Passion for Geoscience and working together to deliver the best solutions to its customers. CGG is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).









Contacts

Head of Communications &

Investor Relations

Christophe Barnini

Tel: + 33 1 64 47 38 11

E-Mail: : invrelparis@cgg.com







Investor Relations

Matthieu Lugez

Tel: +33 1 64 47 35 46

E-mail: : invrelparis@cgg.com









