ALA and iManage Co-Hosting the 2019 Global Legal Hackathon

CHICAGO, Feb. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of Legal Administrators (ALA) and iManage are proud to announce their selection as co-hosts for the Chicago site for the 2019 Global Legal Hackathon , February 22-24. The Global Legal Hackathon is the largest legal technology innovation event in the world. In 2018, more than 40 cities and 22 countries participated, and this year it is likely to be even bigger.



iManage's downtown Chicago headquarters will serve as the incubator for this year's teams of thought leaders developing technologies, software and tools to advance the business of law. The solutions that emerge aim to improve the business and practice of law and support good government initiatives, legal systems or access to justice. The event is open to students, lawyers, entrepreneurs, developers, IT professionals and others looking to make a difference.

"We are thrilled to partner with iManage in hosting this year's event," said Oliver Yandle, JD, CAE, Executive Director, ALA. "During the hackathon, we plan to focus our efforts on developing practical applications, tools and resources leveraging the Uniform Process Based Management System (UPBMS), ALA's comprehensive system of codes – a taxonomy – that encompasses the wide variety of processes needed to support the practice of law."

"iManage is a big proponent of innovation in the legal community," said Dean Leung, Chief Customer Success Officer, iManage. "The Global Legal Hackathon is a great way to spur innovation in legal technology by bringing people together to brainstorm solutions that could revolutionize how legal professionals work for years to come."

The Global Legal Hackathon will engage law schools, law firms and in-house legal departments, legal technology companies, governments and legal industry service providers from across the globe to collaborate in the rapid development of solutions to improve the legal industry.

To register and get further details, please visit https://glh.hivebrite.com

