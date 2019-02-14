GOWIN Semiconductor to Participate at Embedded World 2019

LONDON, Feb. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GOWIN Semiconductor Corp., the world's leading innovator of programmable logic devices, will exhibit at Embedded World 2019 on February 26-28 in Nuremberg, Germany, showcasing their latest FPGA technology to the European market. They will be located in the Eldis booth, Hall 3A Stand 708.



Embedded World, held annually in Germany, is Europe's leading trade show for all embedded solutions and technologies. With over 1000 exhibitors, it is one of the world's largest fairs focussing exclusively on state-of-the-art embedded technologies. This is the first time that GOWIN Semiconductor will be in attendance.

GOWIN will be featuring its leading FPGA solutions, including the GW1NS SoC product family featuring ARM Cortex M3 hardcore, the GW1NZ zero power family, the GW1N LittleBee low power non-volatile family, and the GW2A Arora high-performance family featuring PSRAM and support for RISC-V architecture suitable for ultra-low power IoT applications. There will also be a number of demos supporting these products including an SD card demo and an LVDS to MIPI high-speed video demo.

IoT and edge computing will be some of the hottest topics at Embedded World 2019. GOWIN will discuss its latest GW1NS FPGA SoC product as it relates to these topics and the needs of the consumer, industrial, and communication markets. In the smallest package available today, the GW1NS provides the only all-in-one and most cost-effective programmable solution for innovative IoT and edge computing applications. GOWIN and Eldis look forward to welcoming all interested customers and partners to Eldis booth in Hall 3A Stand 708.

About GOWIN Semiconductor Corporation

Founded in 2014, GOWIN Semiconductor Corp., headquartered with major R&D in China, has the vision to accelerate customer innovation worldwide with our programmable solutions. We focus on optimizing our products and removing barriers for customers using programmable logic devices. Our commitment to technology and quality enables customers to reduce the total cost of ownership from using FPGA on their production boards. Our offerings include a broad portfolio of programmable logic devices, design software, intellectual property (IP) cores, reference designs, and development kits. We strive to serve customers in the consumer, industrial, communication, medical, and automotive markets worldwide.

For more information about GOWIN, please visit www.gowinsemi.com