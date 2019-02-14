NYLS to Host 2019 New York Asylum and Immigration Law Conference on International Women's Day

New York, NY, Feb. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York Law School (NYLS) will host the 2019 New York Asylum and Immigration Law Conference on March 8, 2019—International Women's Day—at its Tribeca campus.



NYLS's Asylum Clinic and the Federal Bar Association Immigration Law Section have prepared a full day of training panels that range from introductory presentations on asylum law to specialized and advanced sessions, including on ethics, gender violence, mental health, and detention topics. View the agenda.



The conference is open to attorneys of all experience levels, law students, academics, and anyone who is interested in the issues.



March 8, 2019, 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

New York Law School, 185 West Broadway, New York, NY 10013

Up to 7.5 CLE credits in Diversity, Inclusion & Elimination of Bias; Ethics; Professional Practice; and Skills (NY transitional/non-transitional; Diversity credits are NY non-transitional only).

About New York Law School

Founded in 1891, New York Law School (NYLS) is an independent law school located in Tribeca, the heart of New York City's legal, government, financial, and emerging tech centers. Known as "New York's law school," NYLS embraces the city as its classroom by complementing a rigorous legal education with an innovative and diverse set of "uniquely New York" experiential learning opportunities. Since opening its doors, NYLS has produced graduates who have gone on to hold high elected and appointed office in the city, lead large and small firms, and gain broad recognition as captains of business and industry. Its renowned faculty of prolific scholars has built the School's strength in key areas of the law, including business and financial services, intellectual property and privacy, and government and public interest law. NYLS has more than 18,000 graduates and currently enrolls 1,000 students in its full-time and part-time J.D. programs. The School also offers an advanced-degree program in Tax Law.

