W&T Offshore Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

HOUSTON, Feb. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) today announced the timing of its fourth quarter and full year 2018 earnings release and conference call.



The Company said it will issue its fourth quarter and full year 2018 earnings release on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, after the close of trading and host a conference call to discuss 2018 financial and operational results on Thursday morning, February 28, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.)

Interested parties may participate by dialing (844) 564-1117. International parties may dial (409) 983-9704. The confirmation code is 7161437. This call will also be webcast and available on W&T Offshore's website at www.wtoffshore.com under "Events Calendar." An audio replay will be available on the Company's website following the call.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas producer with operations offshore in the Gulf of Mexico and has grown through acquisitions, exploration and development. The Company currently has working interests in 48 producing fields in federal and state waters and has under lease approximately 650,000 gross acres, including approximately 440,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf and approximately 210,000 gross acres in the deepwater. A majority of the Company's daily production is derived from wells it operates. For more information on W&T Offshore, please visit the Company's website at www.wtoffshore.com .

