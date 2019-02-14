Funko Sets Fourth Quarter 2018 Conference Call for Thursday, February 28, 2019, at 4:30 p.m. ET

EVERETT, Wash., Feb. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Funko, Inc. ("Funko," or the "Company") (NASDAQ:FNKO), a leading pop culture consumer products company, will hold a conference call on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018.



Date: Thursday, February 28, 2019

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-407-9039

International dial-in number: 1-201-689-8470

Conference ID: 13687293

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Liolios at 1-949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.investor.funko.com .

About Funko

Headquartered in Everett, Washington, Funko is a leading pop culture consumer products company. Funko designs, sources and distributes licensed pop culture products across multiple categories, including vinyl figures, action toys, plush, apparel, housewares and accessories for consumers who seek tangible ways to connect with their favorite pop culture brands and characters. Learn more at https://funko.com/ , and follow us on Twitter (@OriginalFunko) and Instagram (@OriginalFunko).

