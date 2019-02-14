Element Critical Names Wayne Dietrich as Chief Revenue Officer

TYSONS, Va., Feb. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Element Critical, a leading provider of data center and IT infrastructure services driven by customer-centric solutions engineering expertise, today announced the appointment of Wayne Dietrich as Chief Revenue Officer for the Corporation.



Reporting directly to Ken Parent, Chief Executive Officer, Dietrich brings a diverse background in sales leadership. In his role he will oversee and be responsible for all revenue-bearing operations encompassing sales and marketing, strategic alliances, business development, channel optimization and go-to-market strategies.

"Wayne is a recognized leader with more than 20 years of success transforming and optimizing sales operations in the data center industry," Parent said. "We welcome him to the Element Critical team and look forward to his leadership as we continue to expand our data center footprint nationally."

Previously, Dietrich was Chief Sales Officer for Cologix, where he was responsible for the sales organization, customer advocacy and the company's distribution strategy. Prior to this, he was Head of Strategic Alliances at Ciena where he led partnership strategy, adjacent technology solutions, go-to-market design, and distribution enablement globally.

Dietrich has held leadership and sales positions at Siemens Enterprise Communications (now Unify), Level 3 Communications (now CenturyLink), Qwest Communications (now CenturyLink), and Lucent Technologies (now Alcatel-Lucent), AT&T Bell Laboratories, and Bristol-Myers Squibb.

"I am pleased to join the Element Critical Team at a time when data center clients require more consultation, flexibility, and solutions engineering to achieve business goals than at any other time in my career," Dietrich said. "Element Critical's focus to deliver a combination of technical, financial, and contractual solutions engineering approaches to provide rapidly deployable infrastructures for clients differs greatly from the manner typically associated with data center providers."

Dietrich holds a bachelor's degree in Health Physics (Radiation Science) and master's in Interdisciplinary Telecommunications.

About Element Critical

Element Critical is a leading provider of tailored data center and IT infrastructure services backed by solutions engineering expertise. With data centers in Silicon Valley, Chicago, and Northern Virginia, Element Critical's Tier III hybrid IT-ready facilities are carrier-neutral, network-rich, concurrently maintainable and available in a variety of deployment sizes and densities. Element Critical cares as much about the people we serve as the servers we house. We offer a data center experience that brings solutions engineering and customer service out of the shadows and into the spotlight. For more information, visit www.elementcritical.com or contact sales@elementcritical.com

