CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ARLO, AGN, ALKS and MKL: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Class Period: Investors who purchased shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's Registration Statement and Prospectus issued in connection with the August 3, 2018 Initial Public Offering

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 25, 2019

The filed complaint alleges that the Registration Statement made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) there was a flaw and/or quality issue with Arlo's newly designed battery for its Ultra camera systems; (ii) this flaw and/or quality issue with the Ultra battery could result in a shipping delay of Arlo's Ultra product; (iii) such a shipping delay endangered Arlo's chances of launching the Ultra product in time for the crucial holiday season; (iv) such a shipping delay would allow Arlo's competitors to capitalize on the Ultra product's missed launch, thereby increasing their own market share; (v) Arlo's consumers had been experiencing battery drain issues and other battery-related issues in connection with recent firmware updates; (vi) because of the foregoing, Arlo's fourth quarter 2018 results and consumer base would be negatively impacted; and (vii) as a result, Arlo's Registration Statement was materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Class Period: February 24, 2017 - December 19, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 19, 2019

About the lawsuit: Allergan plc allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements during the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (i) textured breast implants manufactured by Allergan were linked to ALCL; (ii) the foregoing link to cancer, when revealed, would foreseeably force Allergan to recall those textured breast implants from the market; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Class Period: February 17, 2017 - November 1, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 25, 2019

About the lawsuit: Throughout the class period, Alkermes plc allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the FDA had advised Alkermes to follow a certain protocol in connection with its New Drug Application submission for its drug ALKS 5461; (2) Alkermes had failed to follow that protocol; (3) consequently, an FDA advisory committee voted 21 to 2 against the approval of ALKS 5461; and (4) as a result, Alkermes' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL)

Class Period: July 26, 2017 - December 6, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 12, 2019

About the lawsuit: Markel Corporation allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's subsidiaries did not appropriately record loss reserves; (2) as a result, the loss reserves would need to be adjusted and/or restated; (3) these misleading accounting practices would lead to regulatory scrutiny and financial loss to investors; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

