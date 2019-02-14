Enterprise Information Resources Inc. Presenting "Simplify the Complexities of Your Compensation Process" at ASUG Express Series

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterprise Information Resources Inc.™ (EIR), a consulting and software development firm specializing in compensation and variable pay, today announces France Lampron, President and CEO of EIR will be presenting during the upcoming ASUG Express Series: A Day of SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central Essentials.



Lampron's presentation "Simplify the Complexities of Your Compensation Process" will cover how to migrate, simplify and automate your compensation process on SAP SuccessFactors with EIR COMPstream, a SAP SuccessFactors extension application.

The presentation will touch on specifics including support for key processes such as Accruals, Executive Comp, Advanced Compensation Analytics, Incentive Pool Management, Budget Transfer, Target Incentive Plan Settings and more.

"Compensation is a complex process involving many stakeholders, variables and incentive plans," said Lampron. "Presenting to ASUG members interested in SAP's SuccessFactors Employee Central Essentials provides EIR with the opportunity to showcase the full potential of EIR's powerful compensation applications."

ASUG Express: A Day of SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central Essentials is a five-city series beginning February 21, 2019. For more detailed information on dates and cities, contact ASUG at www.asug.com . The events are free and open to ASUG members and any organization considering a conversion to SAP SuccessFactors.

About Enterprise Information Resources Inc.

Enterprise Information Resources (EIR) is a SAP build and service partner and a SAP 2018 Pinnacle Award finalist. EIR's team of compensation and talent management experts specialize in implementing and optimizing the SAP SuccessFactors Perform & Reward solution. Through software and services, EIR's mission is to maximize the value of each customer's investment in SAP SuccessFactors solutions.

For press inquiries and more information contact:

Pat Arcand

Marketing Manager

pat_arcand@eir-inc.com

Cell: 617-251-7778

Skype: pat.arcand

Product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective organizations.