SOITEC : Soitec Becomes Strategic Partner of Silicon Catalyst Start-up Incubator

Soitec Becomes Strategic Partner of Silicon Catalyst Start-up Incubator

Santa Clara, California, and Bernin (Grenoble), France, February 14, 2019 - Silicon Catalyst, the world's only incubator focused exclusively on accelerating solutions in silicon, today announced Soitec (Euronext Paris), a world leader in designing and manufacturing innovative semiconductor materials, as its first European Strategic Partner. This agreement provides Soitec access to early-stage silicon technology innovation targeting consumer, IoT and automotive segments and applications.

Silicon Catalyst is a Silicon Valley-based incubator providing silicon-focused start-ups access to a world-class network of advisors, design tools, silicon devices, networking, access to funding and marketing acumen needed to successfully launch their businesses. Soitec will engage in this start-up ecosystem to gain insight into the newest technologies and applications across high-growth markets, and to guide nascent technologies to successful market penetration.

"As a Strategic Partner of Silicon Catalyst, Soitec has a unique opportunity to grow our visibility among early-stage semiconductor companies," said Thomas Piliszczuk, Executive VP of Global Strategy for Soitec. "Engineered substrates give semiconductor related start-ups a competitive edge in developing new high-performance, energy-efficient solutions. We are looking forward to supporting emerging trends and technology advancements with Silicon Catalyst's distinguished portfolio of semiconductor entrepreneurs."

"We are pleased to welcome Soitec as our first European Strategic Partner. Soitec is creating technical advances that are enabling the next generation of products across many market segments. Their SOI technology is a key ingredient to meet the diverse challenges for breakthrough differentiated semiconductor products, combining ultra-low power with excellent analog / mixed-signal performance," stated Pete Rodriguez, CEO of Silicon Catalyst. "Joining our other Strategic Partners, Texas Instruments and ON Semiconductor, Soitec will participate in the selection of applicants to our incubator and provide guidance for our Portfolio Companies, contributing to the growth of startups that are creating the next generations of semiconductor innovation."

Soitec's substrate solutions, most notably silicon-on-insulator (SOI), address the full range of applications for electronics. SOI substrates are designed to support ultra-low power signal processing, wireless connectivity, power, image sensors and silicon photonics applications. Radio-frequency silicon-on-insulator (RF-SOI) substrates are the foundation of the RF incumbent technology for RF Front-End modules used in all smart phones manufactured today. RF-SOI and fully depleted SOI (FD-SOI) material enable ultra-low power connectivity, mobility, distributed AI and edge computing. Adding our new compound and piezo-electric on insulator substrates, Soitec offers a wide range of engineered substrates addressing numerous and fast growing segments like automotive, AI-IoT (AIoT) and 5G.

About Soitec

Soitec (Euronext, Tech 40 Paris) is a world leader in designing and manufacturing innovative semiconductor materials. The company uses its unique technologies and semiconductor expertise to serve the electronics markets. With more than 3,000 patents worldwide, Soitec's strategy is based on disruptive innovation to answer its customers' needs for high performance, energy efficiency and cost competitiveness. Soitec has manufacturing facilities, R&D centers and offices in Europe, the U.S. and Asia. Soitec and Smart Cut are registered trademarks of Soitec. For more information, please visit www.soitec.com and follow us on Twitter: @Soitec_EN.

Soitec and Smart Cut are registered trademarks of Soitec.

About Silicon Catalyst

It's About What's Next® - Silicon Catalyst is the world's only incubator focused exclusively on accelerating solutions in silicon, building a coalition of in-kind and strategic partners to dramatically reduce the cost and complexity of development. Over 250 startup companies have engaged with Silicon Catalyst since April 2015, with a total of 18 startup companies admitted to the incubator. With a world-class network of mentors to advise startups, Silicon Catalyst is helping startups address challenges moving from idea to realization. The incubator/accelerator supplies startups with a path to design tools, silicon devices, networking, access to funding and marketing acumen to successfully launch their companies' novel technology solutions. Silicon Catalyst was the recipient of the prestigious 2015 ACE Award for Start-Up Company of the Year. Visit Silicon Catalyst at http://www.siliconcatalyst.com.

Press Contact Information

Soitec: Erin Berard | +33 6 80 36 53 40 | erin.berard@soitec.com

Silicon Catalyst: Richard Curtin |+1 408 209 6898 | richard@sicatalyst.com

# # #

Soitec is a French joint-stock corporation with a Board of Directors (Société Anonyme à Conseil d'administration) with a share capital of € 62,762,070.50, having its registered office located at Parc Technologique des Fontaines - Chemin des Franques - 38190 Bernin (France), and registered with the Grenoble Trade and Companies Register under number 384 711 909.

# # #

Attachment