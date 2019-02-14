Stolt-Nielsen Limited Recommends Final Dividend for 2018

LONDON, February 14, 2019 - Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) announced today that the Company's Board of Directors recommended a final dividend for 2018 of $0.25 per Common Share, payable on May 9, 2019 to shareholders of record as of April 25, 2019. In accordance with the normal settlement practice, the shares will trade ex-dividend on and after April 24, 2019.

The dividend, which is subject to shareholder approval, will be voted on at the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for April 16, 2019 in Bermuda. If approved, this will bring the full dividend for 2018 to $0.50 per Common Share.

Mr. Niels G. Stolt-Nielsen, Chief Executive Officer of Stolt-Nielsen Limited, said, "The Board's decision to continue with the reduced dividend was driven by our commitment to deleverage."

For additional information please contact:

Jens F. Grüner-Hegge

Chief Financial Officer

U.K. +44 (0) 20 7611 8985

j.gruner-hegge@stolt.com

Ellie Davison

Head of Corporate Communications

U.K. +44 (0) 20 7611 8926

e.davison@stolt.com

About Stolt-Nielsen Limited

Stolt-Nielsen Limited (SNL or the "Company") is a leading global provider of integrated transportation solutions for bulk liquid chemicals, edible oils, acids, and other specialty liquids through its three largest business divisions, Stolt Tankers, Stolthaven Terminals and Stolt Tank Containers. Stolt Sea Farm produces and markets high quality turbot, sole, sturgeon, and caviar. Stolt-Nielsen Gas invests in LPG and LNG shipping and distribution. Stolt-Nielsen Limited is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.