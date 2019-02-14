Cybersecurity Advisor BoldCloud Named "Start-up of the Year" Gold Winner of Info Security PG's 2019 Global Excellence Awards®

San Jose, CA, Feb. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BoldCloud, a rising cybersecurity consulting star, today announced that the company has received Gold Winner honors as "Start-up of the Year" in the 15th Annual 2019 Info Security PG's 2019 Global Excellence Awards. BoldCloud also received silver honors in the "Best US Deployment" category for protecting a growing healthcare company against ransomware and advancing cyberattacks. This recognition further validates and extends the position of BoldCloud as a trusted advisor companies can depend on for the most advanced, ground-breaking products, solutions, and services they need to stop cyberthreats and close security gaps.



San Jose-based BoldCloud is led by a team of serial entrepreneurs with in-depth expertise in bringing to market the technologies businesses and consumers need to protect themselves from all types of complex and multi-threaded cyber and malware attacks. The team's collective experience includes leadership at Malwarebytes, Symantec, DSolution, and Sygate.



BoldCloud knows that hackers are becoming extremely resourceful and have found ways to circumvent even the most advanced antivirus and anti-ransomware solutions. These solutions cannot protect against Fully UnDetectable (FUD) threats that were conceived by cyber criminals to directly evade existing security layers and harm data. A recent Ponemon report suggests that 69% of organizations don't believe their antivirus can stop the threats they're now seeing. Even FireEye reports "…in 100 percentof the breaches to which [they] responded… firewalls and antivirusprotections wereup to date." A layered approach to security is more important than ever.



"Winning two key awards from Info Security PG, including the gold for ‘Start-up of the Year,' in a very large field of highly talented companies, validates the market leadership BoldCloud is gaining by providing businesses with simple, reliable and budget-friendly ways to stop cyberthreats and close security gaps," said Marcus Chung, CEO of BoldCloud. "Behind this distinguished achievement is our relentless drive to deliver the cybersecurity services and innovations that meet the needs of modern enterprises."



"We're pleased to see BoldCloud win multiple awards and applaud the success they have achieved by helping companies keep their valuable data safe," said Rake Narang, editor-in-chief, Info Security Products Guide.



About Info Security PG's Global Excellence AwardsInfo Security Products Guide sponsors the Global Excellence Awards and plays a vital role in keeping end-users informed of the choices they can make when it comes to protecting their digital resources and assets. It is written expressly for those who are adamant on staying informed of security threats and the preventive measure they can take. You will discover a wealth of information in this guide including tomorrow's technology today, best deployment scenarios, people and technologies shaping cyber security and industry predictions & directions that facilitate in making the most pertinent security decisions. Visit www.infosecurityproductsguide.com for the complete list of winners.



About BoldCloudBoldCloud is the cybersecurity advisor that businesses and consumers trust to help them stop cyberthreats and close security gaps. Leveraging the NeuShield product and its Mirror Shielding technology (which reverts digital files and devices to their pre-attack state), the company is helping businesses stop ransomware attacks in their tracks. BoldCloud is delivering the expert knowledge and innovative solutions people worldwide need to protect their files and devices when things go wrong. For additional information, visit boldcloud.com.

