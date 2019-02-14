Isodiol International Inc. Appoints Beverage Industry Veteran, Kevin Swadish, to a Newly Created Position as Chief Revenue Officer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Isodiol International Inc. (CSE: ISOL ) (OTCQB: ISOLF ) (FSE: LB6B.F ) (the "Company" or "Isodiol") announces the appointment of beverage industry executive Kevin Swadish to the newly created C-level position of Chief Revenue Officer of Isodiol. This position will oversee the revenue strategies for all of Isodiol's Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) operations, including beverages, skin care and related cosmetics, and over-the-counter products.



"We are very pleased to welcome Kevin to our team at Isodiol," said Marcos Agramont, CEO of Isodiol. "The Company has made a number of hard choices in the restructuring of its business model and staffing in recent months to embrace its core competencies, exit non-performing operations, divest non-performing assets, and adapt to a rapidly developing industry. These are all experiences that Kevin has addressed and overcome in his storied tenure in the beverage industry, and we look forward to leveraging his experiences and relationships to achieve a dominant position in emerging CPG retail opportunities."

Mr. Swadish has served in a variety of executive leadership roles in both mass market and specialty beverage sectors throughout the United States and developed a network of relationships that include the nation's largest distributors and retailers. He started his career with E. & J. Gallo, which is the leading wine company in the US and considered a top training ground for industry professionals1. During his 12 years with Gallo, he assumed increasing responsibilities, including sales management of the San Diego market and as Southwest Division Manager of the company's distributors.

Subsequently, Mr. Swadish held senior management roles at various leading wine and spirits companies. He was Senior Vice President of sales and marketing for Young's Market Company, which is one of the largest beverage alcohol distributors in the United States2. Mr. Swadish also served as Chief Operating Officer of Skyy Vodka, which was one of the largest brand introductions in the history of the U.S. spirits industry. In addition to serving as an executive of established brands, Mr. Swadish ventured into entrepreneurship and successfully formed and exited various ventures.

Mr. Swadish received his BA degree from Long Beach State University in California.

About Isodiol International Inc.

Isodiol International Inc. is focused on the nutritional health benefits that are derived from hemp and is a product development, sales, marketing and distribution company of hemp-based Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) and solutions. Isodiol has commercialized a 99%+ pure, naturally isolated CBD, including micro-encapsulations, and nano-technology for quality consumable and topical skin care products. The Company received approval for its CBD as an Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) for use in Finished Pharmaceutical Products (FPPs), as was announced on April 26, 2018. Isodiol's growth strategy includes the development of over-the-counter and pharmaceutical drugs and continued international expansion into Latin America, Asia, and Europe.

