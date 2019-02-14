Radius Health to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results, Host Conference Call and Live Webcast on Thursday, February 28, 2019

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results on Thursday, February 28, 2019. The Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET that day to discuss the results and provide a company update.



Conference Call Information:

Date: Thursday, February 28, 2019

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Domestic Dial-In Number: (866) 323-7965

International Dial-In Number: (346) 406-0961

Conference ID: 2468547

A replay of the conference call/webcast will be available from February 28th at 7:30 pm ET and will be archived on the Company's website for 90 days. To access the replay, dial (855) 859-2056 U.S. or (404) 537-3406 for International, using conference ID number 2468547.

The live audio webcast of the call can be accessed from the Investors section of the Company's website, www.radiuspharm.com. The full text of the announcement and financial results will also be available on the Company's website.

About Radius

Radius is a science-driven fully integrated biopharmaceutical company that is committed to developing and commercializing innovative endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. For more information, please visit www.radiuspharm.com.

Investor & Media Relations Contact:

Elhan Webb, CFA

Email: ewebb@radiuspharm.com

Phone: 617-551-4011