NeuShield Named "Best Ransomware Protection Solution" Gold Winner of Info Security PG's 2019 Global Excellence Awards®

Fremont, CA, Feb. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuShield today announced that the company has received Gold Winner honors as "Best Ransomware Protection Solution" in the 15th Annual 2019 Info Security PG's 2019 Global Excellence Awards. The company's Data Sentinel solution, which is the first to use mirror shielding technology to instantly recover data and files when other malware defenses fail, took top honors in the prestigious global awards. Info Security PG recognizes cybersecurity and information technology vendors with advanced, ground-breaking products, solutions, and services that are helping set the bar higher for others in all areas of security and technologies.



NeuShield Data Sentinel (NDS) provides a protective barrier around data to prevent harmful code from changing or corrupting files. Unlike traditional antivirus and anti-ransomware products, NDS does not rely on malware detection, so it works independent of signatures or updates. If a bad actor compromises a computer system with NDS installed, the malicious code attacks a mirror image of the data rather than the actual files. After a ransomware, zero-day or other targeted threat attack, the system owner can simply use the product's "One Click Restore" feature to gain near instantaneous access to the original version of the data.



NeuShield is led by a seasoned team of innovators and technologists with in-depth experience delivering some of the top endpoint security products on the market. The team's collective experience includes key roles at FireEye, Google, Websense, Symantec and Sygate. Drawing upon their technology expertise and in-depth understanding of the threat landscape as well as weaknesses in existing security solutions, the team is well positioned to deliver the innovations consumers and businesses need to protect their data from constantly evolving threat vectors.



"Being named ‘Best Ransomware Protection Solution' in a highly competitive group of companies, is a great honor for NeuShield," said Elisha Riedlinger, COO of NeuShield. "It's really a credit to our engineering team, which has been laser-focused on delivering a game-changing approach to data protection that allows our growing base of customers to shield their important data from threats rather than trying to detect and block threats one-by-one."



"We applaud the success of NeuShield and their commitment to helping companies keep their valuable files and any sensitive consumer data safe," said Rake Narang, editor-in-chief, Info Security Products Guide.



About Info Security PG's Global Excellence Awards

Info Security Products Guide sponsors the Global Excellence Awards and plays a vital role in keeping end-users informed of the choices they can make when it comes to protecting their digital resources and assets. It is written expressly for those who are adamant on staying informed of security threats and the preventive measure they can take. You will discover a wealth of information in this guide including tomorrow's technology today, best deployment scenarios, people and technologies shaping cyber security and industry predictions & directions that facilitate in making the most pertinent security decisions.



About NeuShieldNeuShield delivers a completely revolutionary approach to data protection. Rather than trying to detect and block threats one-by-one, the company's patent-pending NeuShield Data Sentinel product shields important data to prevent threats from modifying it. Business and consumers use NeuShield Data Sentinel as a simple, reliable and budget-friendly way to revert digital files and devices to their pre-attack state when other malware defenses, like antivirus and anti-ransomware, fail. For additional information, visit neushield.com or connect with us on Twitter @NeuShield.

