Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. Announces Second Quarter Earnings Release Date
LIBERTY, Mo., Feb. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Friday, March 8, 2019, Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) will report earnings for its second quarter ended January 31, 2019. James E. Ferrell, Interim Chief Executive Officer and President, and Chairman of the Board of Directors, will conduct a live teleconference on the Internet at https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/djzwcj4u. The live webcast of the teleconference will begin at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time).
Contacts:
Bill Ruisinger, Interim Chief Financial Officer, 816-792-7914
Ferrellgas Partners, L.P.