MVP Advisory Group Joins Duck Creek Technologies' Partner Ecosystem, Offering Strategic Planning, Implementation, and Optimization Services to Insurers Worldwide

Boston, Feb. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies has expanded its Partner Ecosystem program through a new relationship with MVP Advisory Group, a leading provider of insurance and technology consulting services to the property & casualty insurance industry. MVP has led large-scale insurance organizations through core transformation initiatives, digital technology innovation, and the development of advanced analytics environments. From strategic planning to product optimization, MVP provides proven outcomes in delivering improved technology and operations to the specialty, commercial, and personal property and casualty marketplace.

"The P&C insurance industry is rapidly undergoing a sea change in terms of digital transformation and the business processes that must be reimagined to accommodate these initiatives," said Donn Vucovich, MVP Managing Partner. "MVP brings extensive insurance industry business operations and technology experience to solve difficult problems, from core systems replacement to greenfield digital integrations to organizational change management. Our team is excited to work with Duck Creek's customers to help guide them through the complex challenges and emerging opportunities true digital transformation presents."

Duck Creek's Partner Ecosystem program comprises delivery, solution, and consulting partners who play crucial roles in providing complementary software, services, and solutions to insurers of all sizes. MVP Advisory Group's extensive domain and technical expertise will benefit P&C carriers looking to tackle large-scale digital initiatives such as systems integration, optimizing data and analytics strategies and implementations, and alignment of IT roadmaps and change management processes.

"To serve the technological and operational needs of our customers, it is critical that we partner with firms that boast strong track records in delivering a broad array of insurance consulting and implementation services," said Eddie Jones, Vice President of Strategies and Alliances at Duck Creek Technologies. "MVP brings a wealth of experience to the table in many critical aspects of digital transformation, data management, advanced analytics, systems integration, and IT strategy, and we are happy to welcome them into Duck Creek's Partner Ecosystem."

About MVP Advisory Group:

MVP Advisory Group is a unique consulting firm focused exclusively on the insurance industry. Since its formation in 2013, MVP has developed a team of experienced insurance professionals who have successfully managed and led change in all areas of insurance including underwriting, policy administration, claims, client experience, finance, compliance, data analytics, human resources, and information technology. In addition to depth of talent, its operating principles allow MVP to create valuable partnerships which complement and leverage existing client capabilities. Core to its successful client partnerships is a commitment to focus on key areas of change where MVP provides deep expertise, including transformational roadmaps, program management, quality assurance, data management, and analytic and digital transformation and engagement. Visit MVP at www.mvpadvisorygroup.com.

About Duck Creek Technologies:

Duck Creek Technologies paves a genuine path to the future for P&C insurance companies. Decades of insurance experience underpin advanced technologies specifically designed to accommodate change - allowing carriers to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. Duck Creek solutions are available standalone or as a full suite. All are available via Duck Creek OnDemand, the provider's SaaS solution for the P&C insurance industry. For more information, visit www.duckcreek.com.



