Tenable to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
COLUMBIA, Md, Feb. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable®, Inc., the Cyber Exposure company, today announced that its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Amit Yoran, and Chief Financial Officer, Steve Vintz, will present at upcoming investor conferences in San Francisco.
Details for each event are as follows:
KeyBanc Capital Markets Emerging Technology Summit
February 26, 2019 at 2:30 PM PST
San Francisco, California
Presenter: Steve Vintz
The webcast can be found at: http://wsw.com/webcast/key8/tenb/
Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference 2019
February 27, 2019 at 1:30 PM PST
San Francisco, California
Presenters: Amit Yoran and Steve Vintz
The webcast can be found at: https://cc.talkpoint.com/morg007/022519a_as/?entity=39_4675T44
For more information, visit https://investors.tenable.com/.
About Tenable
Tenable® is the Cyber Exposure company. Over 27,000 organizations around the globe rely on Tenable to understand and reduce cyber risk. As the creator of Nessus®, Tenable extended its expertise in vulnerabilities to deliver the world's first platform to see and secure any digital asset on any computing platform. Tenable customers include more than 50 percent of the Fortune 500, more than 25 percent of the Global 2000 and large government agencies. Learn more at www.tenable.com.
Contact Information:
Cayla Baker
Tenable
tenablepr@tenable.com
443-545-2102, x 1544