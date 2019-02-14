GoIP Feb. 15 Conference Call Update

New York, NY, Feb. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- GoIP Global Inc. (OTC:GOIG) announced today that the shareholder conference call is set for February 15, 2019 at 8:30 AM Eastern time. To participate, Shareholders should call into 1-917-962-0650 (Canada 1-647-478-7145), Conference Code 676918.



Any shareholders that would like to have specific questions answered, please text your questions to 1-646-352-1777, before or during the call.

About GoIP Global Inc.

GoIP Global Inc. is engaged in acquiring Hemp and Cannabis cultivation & export licenses, offering top tier management and developing partnerships for supply chain sales, and worldwide logistics pipelines. For more information, see www.gocannaglobal.com





Safe Harbor Statement Information in this news release may contain statements about future expectations, plans, prospects or performance of GoIP Global, Inc. that constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor Provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words or phrases "can be," "expects," "may affect," "believed," "estimate," "project," and similar words and phrases are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. GoIP Global, Inc. cautions you that any forward-looking information provided by or on behalf of GoIP Global, Inc. is not a guarantee of future performance. None of the information in this press release constitutes or is intended as an offer to sell securities or investment advice of any kind. GoIP Global, Inc.'s actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, some of which are beyond GoIP Global, Inc.'s control. In addition to those discussed in GoIP Global, Inc.'s press releases, public filings, and statements by GoIP Global, Inc.'s management, including, but not limited to, GoIP Global, Inc.'s estimate of the sufficiency of its existing capital resources, GoIP Global, Inc.'s ability to raise additional capital to fund future operations, GoIP Global, Inc.'s ability to repay its existing indebtedness, the uncertainties involved in estimating market opportunities and, in identifying contracts which match GoIP Global, Inc.'s capability to be awarded contracts. All such forward-looking statements are current only as of the date on which such statements were made. GoIP Global, Inc. does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which any such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.





Contact: GoIP Global Inc. info@goip-global.com 1-833-644-4644