Capital Digestive Care Taps Ramsey Daher, MD for Its Metro Offices

Silver Spring, MD, Feb. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Digestive Care welcomes Ramsey Daher, MD to its growing practice. Dr. Daher is now seeing patients at the company's K Street, NW office in Washington, DC and its Friendship Boulevard location in Chevy Chase, MD. Prior to joining Capital Digestive Care, he practiced medicine at Associates in Gastroenterology in Northern Virginia.



Dr. Daher is an accomplished physician who is board certified in internal medicine and gastroenterology. A Washington-area native, he acquired his medical degree from the University of Virginia School of Medicine. He completed an Internal Medicine internship and residency at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and advanced to MedStar Georgetown University Hospital's fellowship program in Gastroenterology.





On a personal level, Dr. Daher says he enjoys the one-on-one interaction that comes along with being a physician. "I find immense joy and pride in being able to identify symptoms and customize treatment plans that help patients feel better than when they first came in for a visit," says Dr. Daher. Although he diagnoses and treats a wide variety of illnesses, he has a special interest in the areas of colon cancer screening, GERD (gastroesophageal reflux disease), IBD (inflammatory bowel disease) and liver disease.





Founded in 2009, Capital Digestive Care is a Washington, DC metropolitan-based health care provider with a focus on gastroenterology and hepatology. With 15 office locations, its physicians treat a wide range of conditions - from heartburn to constipation to fatty liver disease - and offer critical services for the prevention of colon cancer. Capital Digestive Care's integrated health care model connects its doctors to both a specialized pathology laboratory and the largest clinical research program of its kind in the region, as well as 13 hospital affiliations and 8 ambulatory surgical centers. Capital Digestive Care's physicians work together across disciplines to develop the most effective treatment plan for each patient. For more information on Capital Digestive Care, please visit http://www.capitaldigestivecare.com/.

