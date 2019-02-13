Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (CVU) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages CVU Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSE:CVU). Our investigation concerns whether CPI has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On February 8, 2019, CPI announced that its previously issued financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 should no longer be relied upon due to an error related to the company's billing process which caused an overstatement of revenue.

On this news, CPI's share price fell by more than 8%, closing at $6.34 on February 8, 2019.

