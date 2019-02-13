Connected Nation Applauds Creation of American Workforce Policy Advisory Board

Bowling Green, Ky., Feb. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and presidential adviser Ivanka Trump announced today the creation of the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board. The board is comprised of leaders from the private and public sectors including the CEOs of Apple and IBM, the head of the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, and others.



According to the U.S. Department of Commerce, the group will provide advice and recommendations to the President's National Council for the American Worker on ways to combat "the skills crisis by investing in and increasing demand-driven education, training, and retraining."

"Today's announcement represents another large step toward the future-proofing of our country and an investment in a national treasure—the American worker," said Tom Ferree, Chairman & CEO, Connected Nation. "Every day, millions of positions go unfilled due to the skills gap between our current workforce and the in-demand opportunities that exist within today's digital economy. Through our Digital Works℠ jobs training program, we have seen first-hand how providing digital skills training can truly change the lives of individuals, families and whole communities because of such effort to modernize our workforce. We applaud the White House for their leadership in this area and look forward to the work of this impressive Board, which in itself, represents American greatness."

# # #

About Connected Nation: Our mission is to improve lives by providing innovative solutions that expand access to and increase the adoption and use of broadband (high-speed internet) and its related technologies for all people. Everyone belongs in a Connected Nation.

Connected Nation works with consumers, local community leaders, states, technology providers, and foundations to develop and implement technology expansion programs with core competencies centered on a mission to improve digital inclusion for people and places previously underserved or overlooked. For more information, please visit: connectednation.org and follow Connected Nation on Facebook and Twitter.

Jessica Denson Connected Nation 5023412024 jdenson@connectednation.org