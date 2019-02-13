Oil States Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Results of Operations

HOUSTON, Feb. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) reported a net loss for the fourth quarter 2018 of $14.3 million, or $0.24 per diluted share. During the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company generated revenues of $274.1 million and Consolidated EBITDA (Note A) of $24.1 million.



The fourth quarter 2018 results included:

Legal fees incurred for patent defense of $2.4 million ($1.9 million after-tax, or $0.03 per diluted share)

Transaction-related expenses of $0.7 million ($0.6 million after-tax, or $0.01 per diluted share)

Severance and other downsizing charges of $0.8 million ($0.7 million after-tax, or $0.01 per diluted share)

Oil States' President and Chief Executive Officer, Cindy B. Taylor, stated, "During the fourth quarter, Oil States reported results largely in-line with prior guidance provided in connection with our third quarter earnings conference call. In our Well Site Services segment, we exceeded the upper-end of our EBITDA guided range. Further, our Offshore/Manufactured Products segment results improved sequentially and exceeded the high-end of our guided range, led by higher levels of service activity and military product sales. Backlog in our Offshore/Manufactured Products segment totaled $179 million at December 31, 2018, and our book-to-bill ratio for both the fourth quarter and full-year 2018 was 1.1x. Partially offsetting these positive results, our Downhole Technologies segment was negatively impacted by lower customer demand for our perforating products along with reduced downhole composite product sales.

"Our fourth quarter results were achieved in spite of the extreme volatility that we witnessed with respect to crude oil prices. The WTI spot price peaked at $76.40 per barrel early in the quarter only to subsequently fall to below $50 per barrel by year-end. While our fourth quarter activity held up reasonably well, the energy industry volatility has created uncertainty early in 2019 as our customers reassess their budgets and plans. However, crude oil prices have improved 16% since year-end 2018, indicating a more constructive commodity price environment."

For the year ended December 31, 2018, the Company reported a net loss of $19.1 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, revenues of $1.1 billion and Consolidated EBITDA of $120.8 million.

The full year 2018 results included:

Legal fees incurred for patent defense of $8.4 million ($6.6 million after-tax, or $0.11 per diluted share)

Transaction-related expenses of $3.3 million ($2.6 million after-tax, or $0.04 per diluted share)

Reserves for prior years' FLSA claim settlements of $3.0 million ($2.4 million after-tax, or $0.04 per diluted share)

Severance and other downsizing charges of $1.6 million ($1.3 million after-tax, or $0.02 per diluted share)

BUSINESS SEGMENT RESULTS

(See Segment Data Tables)

Well Site Services

Well Site Services generated revenues of $126.1 million and Segment EBITDA (Note B) of $19.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to revenues and Segment EBITDA of $128.6 million and $15.5 million, respectively, in the third quarter of 2018. Excluding a $2.6 million provision for FLSA claim settlements recorded in the third quarter 2018, Segment EBITDA increased 5% quarter-over-quarter. Activity declines led to a 7% quarter-over-quarter decrease in the number of Completion Services jobs performed, partially offset by a 4% increase in revenue per Completion Services job. The revenue decline was concentrated in the Permian Basin and was likely driven by the significant decline in crude oil prices in the fourth quarter along with holiday downtime, partially offset by increased revenues from U.S. Gulf of Mexico projects. Segment EBITDA margins averaged 15% in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to 12% in the third quarter of 2018. Utilization in the land drilling business averaged 30% in the fourth quarter of 2018 which was flat sequentially.

Downhole Technologies (acquisition of GEODynamics, Inc. closed on January 12, 2018)

Downhole Technologies generated revenues of $52.2 million and Segment EBITDA of $6.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to revenues and Segment EBITDA of $56.6 million and $11.1 million, respectively, in the third quarter of 2018. Downhole Technologies revenues and Segment EBITDA decreased 8% and 44%, respectively, on a sequential basis due to reduced demand for perforating and downhole composite products as well as increased manufacturing facility cost under-absorption due to the lower levels of throughput experienced late in the quarter. Segment EBITDA margin was 12% in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to 20% in the third quarter of 2018. Both the third and fourth quarters of 2018 were negatively impacted by $2.4 million and $3.5 million, respectively, of patent defense costs. The legal actions were settled in the fourth quarter and the Company, therefore, does not expect these patent defense costs to recur in 2019.

Offshore/Manufactured Products

Offshore/Manufactured Products segment generated revenues and Segment EBITDA of $95.8 million and $12.9 million, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to revenues of $89.4 million and Segment EBITDA of $12.6 million in the third quarter of 2018. Revenues increased 7% sequentially due to a combined 24% increase in other products (primarily military related) and service revenues, partially offset by a 5% sequential decrease in sales of our shorter-cycle products (elastomer and valve products). Segment EBITDA margin was 13% in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to a margin of 14% realized in the third quarter of 2018. Backlog totaled $179 million at December 31, 2018 compared to $175 million at September 30, 2018 and $168 million reported at December 31, 2017. A backlog award exceeding $10 million was booked during the fourth quarter 2018 for connector products destined for Africa.

Income Taxes

The Company recognized an effective tax rate provision of 5.1% in the fourth quarter of 2018 bringing the overall annual effective tax rate to a benefit of 12.1% for 2018.

Financial Condition

As of December 31, 2018, $136.1 million was outstanding under the Company's revolving credit facility, $22.6 million was outstanding under letters of credit, while cash on hand totaled $19.3 million. The Company had access to $156.2 million of revolving credit facility availability as of December 31, 2018.

Conference Call Information

The call is scheduled for Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 10:00 am CT, and is being webcast and can be accessed from the Company's website at www.ir.oilstatesintl.com . Participants may also join the conference call by dialing (888) 771-4371 in the United States or by dialing +1 847 585 4405 internationally and using the passcode of 48185951. A replay of the conference call will be available one and a half hours after the completion of the call by dialing (888) 843-7419 in the United States or by dialing +1 630 652 3042 internationally and entering the passcode of 48185951.

Forward Looking Statements

OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 December 31,

2017 2018 2017 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues: Products $ 116,543 $ 120,271 $ 80,533 $ 501,822 $ 303,802 Services 157,575 154,323 103,177 586,311 366,825 274,118 274,594 183,710 1,088,133 670,627 Costs and expenses: Product costs 90,331 87,822 59,214 366,453 219,466 Service costs 125,231 127,836 81,592 468,060 301,289 Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization expense presented below) 215,562 215,658 140,806 834,513 520,755 Selling, general and administrative expenses 35,671 32,285 30,761 138,070 114,816 Depreciation and amortization expense 32,832 30,586 25,115 123,530 107,667 Other operating (income) expense, net (7 ) (213 ) 887 (2,104 ) 1,261 284,058 278,316 197,569 1,094,009 744,499 Operating loss (9,940 ) (3,722 ) (13,859 ) (5,876 ) (73,872 ) Interest expense, net (4,908 ) (4,843 ) (1,188 ) (18,995 ) (4,315 ) Other income 1,212 709 298 3,139 775 Loss before income taxes (13,636 ) (7,856 ) (14,749 ) (21,732 ) (77,412 ) Income tax (provision) benefit (700 ) 3,837 (23,146 ) 2,627 (7,438 ) Net loss $ (14,336 ) $ (4,019 ) $ (37,895 ) $ (19,105 ) $ (84,850 ) Net loss per share from: Basic $ (0.24 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.76 ) $ (0.33 ) $ (1.69 ) Diluted $ (0.24 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.76 ) $ (0.33 ) $ (1.69 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 59,032 59,026 49,987 58,712 50,139 Diluted 59,032 59,026 49,987 58,712 50,139

OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In Thousands)

December 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 19,316 $ 53,459 Accounts receivable, net 283,607 216,139 Inventories, net 209,393 168,285 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 21,715 18,054 Total current assets 534,031 455,937 Property, plant and equipment, net 540,427 498,890 Goodwill, net 647,018 268,009 Other intangible assets, net 255,301 50,265 Other noncurrent assets 27,044 28,410 Total assets $ 2,003,821 $ 1,301,511 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 25,561 $ 411 Accounts payable 77,511 49,089 Accrued liabilities 60,730 45,889 Income taxes payable 3,072 1,647 Deferred revenue 14,160 18,234 Total current liabilities 181,034 115,270 Long-term debt 306,177 4,870 Deferred income taxes 53,831 24,718 Other noncurrent liabilities 23,011 23,940 Total liabilities 564,053 168,798 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 718 627 Additional paid-in capital 1,097,758 754,607 Retained earnings 1,029,518 1,048,623 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (71,397 ) (58,493 ) Treasury stock, at cost (616,829 ) (612,651 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,439,768 1,132,713 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,003,821 $ 1,301,511

OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In Thousands)

Year Ended December 31, 2018 2017 (Unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (19,105 ) $ (84,850 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 123,530 107,667 Stock-based compensation expense 22,649 23,049 Deferred income tax expense (benefit) (3,489 ) 16,342 Gain on disposals of assets (6,288 ) (700 ) Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs 7,408 1,158 Other, net 1,411 288 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect from acquired businesses: Accounts receivable (16,792 ) 21,128 Inventories (7,283 ) 11,339 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 5,796 14,048 Income taxes payable 802 (4,126 ) Other operating assets and liabilities, net (5,469 ) (9,961 ) Net cash flows provided by operating activities 103,170 95,382 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (88,024 ) (35,171 ) Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (379,676 ) (12,859 ) Proceeds from disposition of property, plant and equipment 3,659 2,134 Proceeds from flood insurance claims 3,850 — Other, net (1,184 ) (1,719 ) Net cash flows used in investing activities (461,375 ) (47,615 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Issuance of 1.50% convertible senior notes 200,000 — Revolving credit facility borrowings 835,467 206,015 Revolving credit facility repayments (699,322 ) (248,199 ) Other debt and capital lease repayments, net (537 ) (517 ) Payment of financing costs (7,372 ) (759 ) Purchase of treasury stock — (16,283 ) Shares added to treasury stock as a result of net share settlements due to vesting of restricted stock (4,178 ) (5,317 ) Net cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities 324,058 (65,060 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 4 1,952 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (34,143 ) (15,341 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 53,459 68,800 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year $ 19,316 $ 53,459

OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT DATA

(In Thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 December 31,

2017 2018 2017 Revenues: Well Site Services - Completion Services $ 108,142 $ 111,669 $ 66,675 $ 411,019 $ 234,252 Drilling Services 18,000 16,920 15,342 69,235 54,462 Total Well Site Services 126,142 128,589 82,017 480,254 288,714 Downhole Technologies 52,187 56,571 — 213,813 — Offshore/Manufactured Products(1) - Project-driven products 22,593 22,277 37,345 120,894 126,960 Short-cycle products 32,431 34,170 36,591 144,367 147,463 Other products and services 40,765 32,987 27,757 128,805 107,490 Total Offshore/Manufactured Products 95,789 89,434 101,693 394,066 381,913 Total revenues $ 274,118 $ 274,594 $ 183,710 $ 1,088,133 $ 670,627 Operating income (loss): Well Site Services - Completion Services $ (1,109 ) $ (3,271 ) $ (6,209 ) $ (7,647 ) $ (45,169 ) Drilling Services (1,889 ) (2,206 ) (2,670 ) (9,363 ) (13,909 ) Total Well Site Services (2,998 ) (5,477 ) (8,879 ) (17,010 ) (59,078 ) Downhole Technologies 566 6,485 — 26,705 — Offshore/Manufactured Products 6,729 7,069 10,695 38,914 38,155 Corporate (14,237 ) (11,799 ) (15,675 ) (54,485 ) (52,949 ) Total operating loss $ (9,940 ) $ (3,722 ) $ (13,859 ) $ (5,876 ) $ (73,872 )

(1) Disaggregated revenue data is provided to supplement the Segment Data.

OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

SEGMENT EBITDA (B)

(In Thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 December 31,

2017 2018 2017 Well Site Services: Completion Services: Operating loss $ (1,109 ) $ (3,271 ) $ (6,209 ) $ (7,647 ) $ (45,169 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 17,333 16,884 15,128 66,415 63,528 Other income 1,209 620 171 2,624 583 EBITDA $ 17,433 $ 14,233 $ 9,090 $ 61,392 $ 18,942 Drilling Services: Operating loss $ (1,889 ) $ (2,206 ) $ (2,670 ) $ (9,363 ) $ (13,909 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 3,456 3,479 4,230 14,354 18,513 Other income 1 (1 ) 46 380 95 EBITDA $ 1,568 $ 1,272 $ 1,606 $ 5,371 $ 4,699 Total Well Site Services: Operating loss $ (2,998 ) $ (5,477 ) $ (8,879 ) $ (17,010 ) $ (59,078 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 20,789 20,363 19,358 80,769 82,041 Other income 1,210 619 217 3,004 678 Segment EBITDA $ 19,001 $ 15,505 $ 10,696 $ 66,763 $ 23,641 Downhole Technologies: Operating income $ 566 $ 6,485 $ — $ 26,705 $ — Depreciation and amortization expense 5,651 4,582 — 18,649 — Other expense (7 ) 1 — (19 ) — Segment EBITDA $ 6,210 $ 11,068 $ — $ 45,335 $ — Offshore/Manufactured Products: Operating income $ 6,729 $ 7,069 $ 10,695 $ 38,914 $ 38,155 Depreciation and amortization expense 6,181 5,426 5,505 23,207 24,596 Other income 9 89 81 154 97 Segment EBITDA $ 12,919 $ 12,584 $ 16,281 $ 62,275 $ 62,848 Corporate: Operating loss $ (14,237 ) $ (11,799 ) $ (15,675 ) $ (54,485 ) $ (52,949 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 211 215 252 905 1,030 EBITDA $ (14,026 ) $ (11,584 ) $ (15,423 ) $ (53,580 ) $ (51,919 )

OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(In Thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 December 31,

2017 2018 2017 Net loss $ (14,336 ) $ (4,019 ) $ (37,895 ) $ (19,105 ) $ (84,850 ) Income tax provision (benefit) 700 (3,837 ) 23,146 (2,627 ) 7,438 Depreciation and amortization expense 32,832 30,586 25,115 123,530 107,667 Interest income (47 ) (70 ) (116 ) (319 ) (359 ) Interest expense 4,955 4,913 1,304 19,314 4,674 Consolidated EBITDA (A) $ 24,104 $ 27,573 $ 11,554 $ 120,793 $ 34,570

(A) The term Consolidated EBITDA consists of net loss from continuing operations plus net interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, and certain other items. Consolidated EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles and should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for net loss from continuing operations or cash flow measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles or as a measure of profitability or liquidity. Additionally, Consolidated EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The Company has included Consolidated EBITDA as a supplemental disclosure because its management believes that Consolidated EBITDA provides useful information regarding its ability to service debt and to fund capital expenditures and provides investors a helpful measure for comparing its operating performance with the performance of other companies that have different financing and capital structures or tax rates. The Company uses Consolidated EBITDA to compare and to monitor the performance of the Company and its business segments to other comparable public companies and as a benchmark for the award of incentive compensation under its annual incentive compensation plan. The table above sets forth a reconciliation of Consolidated EBITDA to net loss from continuing operations, which is the most directly comparable measure of financial performance calculated under generally accepted accounting principles.

(B) The terms EBITDA and Segment EBITDA consist of operating income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization expense, and certain other items. EBITDA and Segment EBITDA are not measures of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles and should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for operating income (loss) or cash flow measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles or as a measure of profitability or liquidity. Additionally, EBITDA and Segment EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The Company has included EBITDA and Segment EBITDA as a supplemental disclosure because its management believes that EBITDA and Segment EBITDA provide useful information regarding its ability to service debt and to fund capital expenditures and provides investors a helpful measure for comparing its operating performance with the performance of other companies that have different financing and capital structures or tax rates. The Company uses EBITDA and Segment EBITDA to compare and to monitor the performance of its business segments to other comparable public companies and as a benchmark for the award of incentive compensation under its annual incentive compensation plan. The tables above set forth reconciliations of EBITDA and Segment EBITDA to operating income (loss), which is the most directly comparable measure of financial performance calculated under generally accepted accounting principles.

OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

ADDITIONAL QUARTERLY SEGMENT AND OPERATING DATA

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 December 31,

2017 Supplemental operating data: Offshore/Manufactured Products backlog ($ in millions) $ 178.6 $ 174.6 $ 168.0 Completion services job tickets 7,914 8,485 5,301 Average revenue per ticket ($ in thousands) $ 13.7 $ 13.2 $ 12.6 Land drilling operating statistics: Average rigs available 34 34 34 Utilization 29.6 % 30.5 % 31.4 % Implied day rate ($ in thousands per day) $ 19.5 $ 17.7 $ 15.6 Implied daily cash margin (loss) ($ in thousands per day) $ 2.1 $ 1.8 $ 2.1

