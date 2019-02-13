Pilgrim's Pride Ends Fiscal Year 2018 with Net Sales of $10.94 Billion, Operating Income of $496 Million and GAAP EPS of $1.00

GREELEY, Colo., Feb. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) reports fourth quarter and year-end 2018 financial results.



2018 Highlights

Adjusted Operating Income margins of 4.2% in U.S., 8.8% in Mexico and 4.3% in Europe operations, respectively.



Adjusted EBITDA of $798 million, or a 7.3% margin.



Portfolio strategy and geographic diversification reducing the impact of challenging market conditions, specifically in U.S. commodity chicken. We remain motivated to pursue additional growth potential and product differentiation in 2019, aligning our strategic priorities to continue providing stronger platforms for the future.



Prepared Foods grew 15% in the U.S. and 33% in Mexico, and is increasing its momentum, realizing the results of investments made over the past few years to further widen our product and brand portfolio, strengthen key customer relationships, and improve margin consistency.



Moy Park integration is better than expected; operations and profitability improving with synergies captured despite headwinds from feed costs caused by regional drought.

Fourth Quarter Results



Net Sales of $2.66 billion, -3.1% versus same quarter last year.



Adjusted Net Income of $21 million and adjusted EPS of $0.09.



Adjusted Operating Income margins of 0.3% in U.S., 5.3% in Mexico and 3.8% in Europe operations, respectively, adjusted for non-recurring items related to weather events, Moy Park acquisition and Exchange Rate.



Adjusted EBITDA of $111 million, or a 4.2% margin.

Unaudited (2), In Millions, Except Per Share and Percentages Thirteen

Weeks

Ended Fourteen

Weeks

Ended Fifty-Two

Weeks

Ended Fifty-Three

Weeks

Ended Dec 30, 2018 Dec 31, 2017 Y/Y

Change Dec 30, 2018 Dec 31, 2017 Y/Y

Change Net Sales $2,656.8 $2,742.4 -3.1% $10,937.8 $10,767.9 +1.6% GAAP EPS $(0.03) $0.54 -105.6% $1.00 $2.79 -64.2% Operating Income $23.6 $155.0 -84.8% $495.7 $1,072.3 -53.8% Adjusted EBITDA (1) $111.0 $241.0 -53.9% $798.2 $1,388.0 -42.5% Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1) 4.2% 8.8% -4.6pts 7.3% 12.9% -5.6pts (1) Reconciliations for non-GAAP measures are provided in subsequent sections within this release. (2) Figures have been adjusted to include full-quarter and year of Moy Park, in accordance to U.S. GAAP.

"In the U.S. we endured a very challenging environment in commodity chicken, slower than expected recovery from weather disruptions at some complexes, partially offset by an improvement in operating results from Prepared Foods. In Europe we improved the performance through expected synergies but were impacted by higher feed inputs as a result of a drought that will be passed to our prices in coming quarters. Our Mexican operations produced a very strong first half, a weaker than seasonal Q3, followed by a rebound in Q4. The diversity of our portfolio of bird sizes, geographical market exposure, our culture and our people, are what fundamentally differentiate us from the competition, giving us the potential to reduce volatility and generate higher margins over time, and the results for 2018 represented the power of that strategy. As we begin 2019, conditions in the U.S. commodity markets including exports are already recovering, supporting OECD-FAO data that over the longer term chicken as a protein will continue to outperform in terms of growth potential globally," stated Bill Lovette, Chief Executive Officer of Pilgrim's.



"Results from Prepared Foods are accelerating in momentum with a strong 15% increase in volume in the U.S. and 33% increase in Mexico, reflecting the investments we made over the past few years to grow capacities and capabilities to meet customer expectations. The build out for innovation and marketing to drive future strong growth continues. We believe the prospects for more growth remain and the improvement in performance is sustainable. To further support the growth initiatives, we are also transitioning to a more innovative package design."

"We are continuing to improve the performance of our European (Moy Park) operations. Margins have increased since the acquisition just a year and a half ago, and are moving in a positive trajectory. The integration is better than expected and we have extracted both operating and product synergies with our other geographical facilities. The cost of feed inputs have increased due to the drought in Europe and some of this impact will only be mitigated in coming quarters. However, we have plans in place which, combined with the success in improving the profitability of our prior acquisitions, have reaffirmed our belief we have the methodology and the experienced personnel required to continue growing the operating and financial performance of the U.K. and continental Europe business."

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 (In thousands, except share and par value data) Cash and cash equivalents $ 338,386 $ 581,510 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 23,192 8,021 Trade accounts and other receivables, less allowance for doubtful accounts 561,549 565,478 Accounts receivable from related parties 1,331 2,951 Inventories 1,159,519 1,255,070 Income taxes receivable 38,479 — Prepaid expenses and other current assets 112,023 102,550 Assets held for sale 178 708 Total current assets 2,234,657 2,516,288 Noncurrent income taxes receivable — — Deferred tax assets 4,248 — Other long-lived assets 16,717 18,165 Identified intangible assets, net 564,128 617,163 Goodwill 949,750 1,001,889 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,161,702 2,095,147 Total assets $ 5,931,202 $ 6,248,652 Accounts payable $ 830,059 $ 733,027 Accounts payable to related parties 7,269 2,889 Revenue contract liability 33,328 36,607 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 386,941 410,152 Income taxes payable 8,221 222,073 Current maturities of long-term debt 30,405 47,775 Total current liabilities 1,296,223 1,452,523 Long-term debt, less current maturities 2,295,190 2,635,617 Noncurrent income taxes payable 7,731 — Deferred tax liabilities 237,422 208,492 Other long-term liabilities 75,051 96,359 Total liabilities 3,911,617 4,392,991 Commitments and contingencies Preferred stock, $.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued — — Common stock, $.01 par value, 800,000,000 shares authorized; 260,396,032 and 260,167,881 shares issued at year-end 2018 and year-end 2017, respectively; 248,965,081 and 248,752,508 shares outstanding at year-end 2018 and year-end 2017, respectively 2,604 2,602 Treasury stock, at cost, 11,430,951 shares and 11,415,373 shares at year-end 2018 and year-end 2017, respectively (231,994 ) (231,758 ) Additional paid-in capital 1,945,136 1,932,509 Retained earnings 421,888 173,943 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (127,834 ) (31,140 ) Total Pilgrim's Pride Corporation stockholders' equity 2,009,800 1,846,156 Noncontrolling interest 9,785 9,505 Total stockholders' equity 2,019,585 1,855,661 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,931,202 $ 6,248,652





PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended Fourteen Weeks Ended Fifty-Two Weeks Ended Fifty-Three Weeks Ended December 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 December 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 (In thousands, except per share data) Net sales $ 2,656,789 $ 2,742,352 $ 10,937,784 $ 10,767,863 Cost of sales 2,544,941 2,480,548 10,094,308 9,296,249 Gross profit 111,848 261,804 843,476 1,471,614 Selling, general and administrative expense 85,629 105,508 343,025 389,517 Administrative restructuring charges 2,584 1,279 4,765 9,775 Operating income 23,635 155,017 495,686 1,072,322 Interest expense, net of capitalized interest 36,911 40,868 162,812 107,183 Interest income (3,146 ) (4,130 ) (13,811 ) (7,730 ) Foreign currency transaction losses (gains) 19,962 (159 ) 17,160 (2,659 ) Miscellaneous, net (921 ) (1,340 ) (2,702 ) (6,538 ) Income before income taxes (29,171 ) 119,778 332,227 982,066 Income tax expense (20,944 ) (14,147 ) 85,423 263,899 Net income (8,227 ) 133,925 246,804 718,167 Less: Net income from Granite Holdings Sarl prior to acquisition by Pilgrim's Pride Corporation — — — 23,486 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (903 ) (412 ) (1,141 ) 102 Net income (loss) attributable to Pilgrim's Pride Corporation $ (7,324 ) $ 134,337 $ 247,945 $ 694,579 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding: Basic 248,980 248,753 248,945 248,738 Effect of dilutive common stock equivalents 386 241 204 233 Diluted 249,366 248,994 249,149 248,971 Net income attributable to Pilgrim's Pride Corporation per share of common stock outstanding: Basic $ (0.03 ) $ 0.54 $ 1.00 $ 2.79 Diluted $ (0.03 ) $ 0.54 $ 1.00 $ 2.79





PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Fifty-Two Weeks Ended Fifty-Three Weeks Ended December 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 (In thousands) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 246,804 $ 718,167 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 279,657 277,792 Asset impairment 3,504 5,156 Foreign currency transaction losses (gains) related to borrowing arrangements 5,267 (1,387 ) Loss on early extinguishment of debt recognized as a component of interest expense 15,818 — Amortization of bond premium (668 ) (180 ) Accretion of bond discount 812 — Gain on property disposals (1,889 ) (506 ) Gain on equity method investments (63 ) (59 ) Share-based compensation 13,153 3,020 Deferred income tax expense (benefit) 32,540 (49,963 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade accounts and other receivables (10,918 ) (82,169 ) Inventories 83,174 (207,399 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (11,612 ) (14,827 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 86,834 (22,827 ) Income taxes (248,470 ) 188,120 Long-term pension and other postretirement obligations (6,751 ) (10,864 ) Other 4,458 (753 ) Cash provided by operating activities 491,650 801,321 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisitions of property, plant and equipment (348,666 ) (339,872 ) Purchase of acquired business, net of cash acquired — (658,520 ) Proceeds from property disposals 9,775 4,475 Proceeds from settlement of life insurance contract — 1,845 Cash used in investing activities (338,891 ) (992,072 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payment of note payable to affiliate — (753,512 ) Proceeds from revolving line of credit and long-term borrowings 748,382 1,871,818 Payments on revolving line of credit, long-term borrowings and capital lease obligations (1,117,009 ) (628,677 ) Proceeds from equity contribution under Tax Sharing Agreement between JBS USA Food Company Holdings and Pilgrim's Pride Corporation 5,558 5,038 Payment on early extinguishment of debt (9,781 ) — Capital contributions to subsidiary by noncontrolling stockholders 1,421 — Payment of capitalized loan costs (12,581 ) (13,631 ) Purchase of common stock under share repurchase program (236 ) (14,641 ) Cash provided by (used in) financing activities (384,246 ) 466,395 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 3,534 16,364 Increase in cash and cash equivalents (227,953 ) 292,008 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 589,531 297,523 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 361,578 $ 589,531 Supplemental Disclosure Information: Interest paid (net of amount capitalized) $ 154,627 $ 81,260 Income taxes paid 253,932 122,956

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION

Selected Financial Information

(Unaudited)

"EBITDA" is defined as the sum of net income (loss) plus interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. "Adjusted EBITDA" is calculated by adding to EBITDA certain items of expense and deducting from EBITDA certain items of income that we believe are not indicative of our ongoing operating performance consisting of: (i) income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests, (ii) restructuring charges, (iii) reorganization items, (iv) losses on early extinguishment of debt and (v) foreign currency transaction losses (gains). EBITDA is presented because it is used by management and we believe it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties, in addition to and not in lieu of results prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the US ("GAAP"), to compare the performance of companies. We believe investors would be interested in our Adjusted EBITDA because this is how our management analyzes EBITDA. The Company also believes that Adjusted EBITDA, in combination with the Company's financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP, provides investors with additional perspective regarding the impact of certain significant items on EBITDA and facilitates a more direct comparison of its performance with its competitors. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP. They should not be considered as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities or as a measure of liquidity or an alternative to net income as indicators of our operating performance or any other measures of performance derived in accordance with GAAP.

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended Fourteen Weeks Ended Fifty-Two Weeks Ended Fifty-Three Weeks Ended December 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 December 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 (In thousands) Net income $ (8,227 ) $ 133,925 $ 246,804 $ 718,167 Add: Interest expense, net 33,765 36,738 149,001 99,453 Income tax expense (benefit) (20,944 ) (14,147 ) 85,423 263,899 Depreciation and amortization 68,207 73,167 279,657 277,792 Minus: Amortization of capitalized financing costs 1,232 2,839 5,569 5,968 EBITDA 71,569 226,844 755,316 1,353,343 Add: Foreign currency transaction losses (gains) 19,962 (159 ) 17,160 (2,659 ) Acquisition charges — 4,567 320 19,606 Restructuring charges 2,584 1,279 4,765 9,775 Other non-recurring losses and expenses 16,023 8,066 19,485 8,066 Minus: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest (903 ) (412 ) (1,141 ) 102 Adjusted EBITDA $ 111,041 $ 241,009 $ 798,187 $ 1,388,029

The summary unaudited consolidated income statement data for the twelve months ended December 30, 2018 (the LTM Period) have been calculated by summing each of the unaudited thirteen week periods within the audited fifty-two week period ended December 30, 2018.

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION Reconciliation of LTM Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirteen Weeks Ended LTM Ended April 1, 2018 July 1, 2018 September 30, 2018 December 30, 2018 December 30, 2018 (In thousands) Net income $ 119,224 $ 106,344 $ 29,463 $ (8,227 ) $ 246,804 Add: Interest expense, net 48,710 35,433 31,093 33,765 149,001 Income tax expense (benefit) 36,997 38,522 30,848 (20,944 ) 85,423 Depreciation and amortization 69,201 70,278 71,971 68,207 279,657 Minus: Amortization of capitalized financing costs 940 2,453 944 1,232 5,569 EBITDA 273,192 248,124 162,431 71,569 755,316 Add: Foreign currency transaction losses (gains) (1,721 ) 5,630 (6,711 ) 19,962 17,160 Acquisition charges 179 125 16 — 320 Restructuring charges 789 1,135 257 2,584 4,765 Other non-recurring losses and expenses — 3,298 164 16,023 19,485 Minus: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest (194 ) (197 ) 153 (903 ) (1,141 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 272,633 $ 258,509 $ 156,004 $ 111,041 $ 798,187





PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION Reconciliation of EBITDA Margin (Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended Fourteen Weeks Ended Fifty-Two Weeks Ended Fifty-Three Weeks Ended Thirteen Weeks Ended Fourteen Weeks Ended Fifty-Two Weeks Ended Fifty-Three Weeks Ended December 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 December 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 December 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 December 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 (In thousands) Net income $ (8,227 ) $ 133,925 $ 246,804 $ 718,167 (0.31 )% 4.88 % 2.26 % 6.67 % Add: Interest expense, net 33,765 36,738 149,001 99,453 1.27 % 1.34 % 1.36 % 0.92 % Income tax expense (benefit) (20,944 ) (14,147 ) 85,423 263,899 (0.79 )% (0.52 )% 0.78 % 2.45 % Depreciation and amortization 68,207 73,167 279,657 277,792 2.57 % 2.67 % 2.56 % 2.58 % Minus: Amortization of capitalized financing costs 1,232 2,839 5,569 5,968 0.05 % 0.10 % 0.05 % 0.06 % EBITDA 71,569 226,844 755,316 1,353,343 2.69 % 8.27 % 6.91 % 12.57 % Add: Foreign currency transaction losses (gains) 19,962 (159 ) 17,160 (2,659 ) 0.75 % (0.01 )% 0.16 % (0.02 )% Acquisition charges — 4,567 320 19,606 — % 0.17 % — % 0.18 % Restructuring charges 2,584 1,279 4,765 9,775 0.10 % 0.05 % 0.04 % 0.09 % Other non-recurring losses and expenses 16,023 8,066 19,485 8,066 0.60 % 0.29 % 0.18 % 0.07 % Minus: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest (903 ) (412 ) (1,141 ) 102 (0.03 )% (0.02 )% (0.01 )% — % Adjusted EBITDA $ 111,041 $ 241,009 $ 798,187 $ 1,388,029 4.18 % 8.79 % 7.30 % 12.89 % Net Revenue: $ 2,656,789 $ 2,742,352 $ 10,937,784 $ 10,767,863 $ 2,656,789 $ 2,742,352 $ 10,937,784 $ 10,767,863

A reconciliation of GAAP operating income to adjusted operating income is as follows:



PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Income (Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended Fourteen Weeks Ended Fifty-Two Weeks Ended Fifty-Three Weeks Ended December 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 December 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 (In thousands) GAAP operating income (U.S. operations) $ (9,579 ) $ 122,370 $ 291,381 $ 841,491 Administrative restructuring charges (41 ) 529 2,140 9,025 Acquisition charges — 4,567 320 19,606 Other non-recurring losses and expenses 14,867 8,066 14,867 8,066 Adjusted operating income (U.S. operations) $ 5,247 $ 135,532 $ 308,708 $ 878,188 Adjusted operating income margin (U.S. operations) 0.29 % 7.19 % 4.16 % 11.80 % GAAP operating income (Mexico operations) $ 17,137 $ 7,390 $ 119,649 $ 153,631 Foreign exchange — 6,100 — (13,000 ) Adjusted operating income (Mexico operations) $ 17,137 $ 13,490 $ 119,649 $ 140,631 Adjusted operating income margin (Mexico operations) 5.33 % 4.04 % 8.78 % 10.59 % GAAP operating income (Europe operations) $ 15,979 $ 25,231 $ 84,524 $ 77,105 Administrative restructuring charges 2,625 750 2,625 750 Other non-recurring losses and expenses 1,156 — 4,618 — Adjusted operating income (Europe operations) $ 19,760 $ 25,981 $ 91,767 $ 77,855 Adjusted operating income margin (Europe operations) 3.84 % 4.97 % 4.27 % 3.90 %

A reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to Pilgrim's Pride Corporation per common diluted share to adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Pilgrim's Pride Corporation per common diluted share is as follows:



PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income (Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended Fourteen Weeks Ended Fifty-Two Weeks Ended Fifty-Three Weeks Ended December 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 December 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 (In thousands, except per share data) Net income (loss) attributable to Pilgrim's Pride Corporation $ (7,324 ) $ 134,337 $ 247,945 $ 694,579 Adjustments, net of tax: Loss on early extinguishment of debt — — 12,449 113 Acquisition and restructuring charges 1,919 — 3,778 14,282 Other non-recurring losses and expenses 11,903 — 14,475 — Foreign currency transaction losses (gains) 14,829 (107 ) 12,748 (1,802 ) $ 21,327 $ 134,230 $ 291,395 $ 707,172 U.S. Tax Cuts & Jobs Act transition tax — — 26,400 — Adjusted net income (loss) $ 21,327 $ 134,230 $ 317,795 $ 707,172 Weighted average diluted shares of common stock outstanding 249,366 248,994 249,149 248,971 Adjusted net income (loss) per common diluted share $ 0.09 $ 0.54 $ 1.28 $ 2.84

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures. Net income (loss) per share is calculated by dividing the net income (loss) attributable to Pilgrim's Pride Corporation stockholders by the weighted average number of diluted shares.



PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION Reconciliation of GAAP EPS to Adjusted EPS (Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended Fourteen Weeks Ended Fifty-Two Weeks Ended Fifty-Three Weeks Ended December 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 December 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 (In thousands, except per share data) GAAP EPS $ (0.03 ) $ 0.54 $ 1.00 $ 2.79 Adjustments, net of tax: Loss on early extinguishment of debt — — 0.05 — Acquisition and restructuring charges 0.01 — 0.02 0.06 Other non-recurring losses and expenses 0.05 — 0.05 — Foreign currency transaction losses (gains) 0.06 — 0.05 (0.01 ) $ 0.09 $ 0.54 $ 1.17 $ 2.84 U.S. Tax Cuts & Jobs Act transition tax — — 0.11 — Adjusted EPS $ 0.09 $ 0.54 $ 1.28 $ 2.84 Weighted average diluted shares of common stock outstanding 249,366 248,994 249,149 248,971



