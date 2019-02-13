Jean Charest Hosts AIAC's Vision 2025 Aerospace Engagement Day in Halifax

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Feb. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, former Deputy Prime Minister and Quebec Premier Jean Charest hosted the Aerospace Industries Association of Canada's (AIAC) Vision 2025 aerospace engagement day in Halifax, meeting with industry leaders, government officials and educators to begin charting a course for the future of aerospace in Canada.



"Global competition has never been fiercer, and we're at a turning point where Canada must step up to compete, or risk being left behind," said Mr. Charest. "Atlantic Canada employs over 6,500 people in the aerospace industry, and we need to ensure that we're looking forward, and safeguarding good jobs here, and across Canada."

Mr. Charest and Jim Quick, AIAC's President and CEO, met with Nova Scotia's premier, the Honourable Stephen McNeil, and conducted several roundtables with regional economic development leaders, local aerospace industry leaders and educators from across the region. "The aerospace industry is vital to Atlantic Canada and more broadly, Canada's economy. We must support it by having a clear vision and providing the necessary needs. It was incredibly valuable to hear the insights, expertise and opinions on how we can come together and ensure a strong, vital aerospace sector that will propel Canada's economy now and, in the future," added Mr. Charest.

Today's engagement day builds on similar outreach events already held in Toronto, Montréal, Winnipeg and Vancouver. Prior to preparing and releasing his Vision 2025 Report this spring, Mr. Charest will also hear from industry, academic and political leaders in Ottawa.

While Canada's aerospace sector ranks fifth globally and contributed nearly $25 billion to the national economy and almost 190,000 jobs in 2017 alone, a comprehensive strategy to guide the country's investment in the sector has not been proposed for decades. Vision 2025 will culminate in a report and recommendations that reflect input gathered from the Charest-led discussions in cities with strong aerospace presence, and will provide recommendations to spur growth in the aerospace sector.

"We're grateful to have an industry champion like Jean Charest lead us with Vision 2025," said Jim Quick, President and CEO of AIAC. "We know that Canadian aerospace is at a critical juncture, and we need a long-term strategy and investment to keep Canada at the forefront of the global aerospace sector."

Highlights of the aerospace industry in Atlantic Canada:

Atlantic Canada was the fastest growing region in aerospace maintenance, repair & overhaul (MRO) over the past five years.

Atlantic Canada accounted for 5% of the national GDP (direct) for manufacturing and 13% for MRO.

Atlantic Canada's aerospace industry directly employs a labour force of 6,500 highly skilled workers and is indirectly responsible for the employment of 15,800 people.

More details on Vision 2025 are available at www.aiac.ca/vision2025 (English) or www.aiac.ca/fr/vision2025 (French).





About AIAC:

AIAC is the national association representing Canada's aerospace manufacturing and services sector. As the world's fifth-largest aerospace industry, Canada's aerospace sector contributes nearly $25B to the economy in GDP, exports 75% of its output, and dedicates over 20% of its activity to research and development (R&D). Aerospace is responsible for the employment of 190,000 Canadians.





