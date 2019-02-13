Berry Petroleum to Report Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Results March 6; Hold Conference Call March 7

DALLAS, Feb. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) ("Berry" or the "Company") today announced it will report its fourth quarter and full-year 2018 financial results on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 after the close of U.S financial markets.



The Company will host a conference call Thursday, March 7, 2019 to discuss these results:

Live Call Date: Thursday, March 7, 2019 Live Call Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (6 a.m. Pacific Time) Live Call Dial-in: 877-491-5169 from the U.S. 720-405-2254 from international locations Live Call Passcode: 7682805

A live audio webcast will be available on the "Investors" section of Berry's website at berrypetroleum.com/investors. An audio replay will be available shortly after the broadcast:

Replay Dates: Through Thursday, March 21, 2019 Replay Dial-in: 855-859-2056 from the U.S. 404-537-3406 from international locations Replay Passcode: 7682805

A replay of the audio webcast will also be archived on the "Investors" section of Berry's website at berrypetroleum.com/investors.

About Berry Petroleum

Berry Petroleum is a publicly-traded (NASDAQ:BRY) California-based independent upstream energy company engaged primarily in the development and production of onshore conventional oil reserves located in the western United States.

Contact:

Berry Petroleum Corporation

Todd Crabtree - Manager, Investor Relations

(661) 616-3811

ir@bry.com



