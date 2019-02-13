Market Overview

Berry Petroleum to Report Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Results March 6; Hold Conference Call March 7

Globe Newswire  
February 13, 2019 1:51pm   Comments
DALLAS, Feb. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) ("Berry" or the "Company") today announced it will report its fourth quarter and full-year 2018 financial results on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 after the close of U.S financial markets. 

The Company will host a conference call Thursday, March 7, 2019 to discuss these results:

Live Call Date: Thursday, March 7, 2019
Live Call Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (6 a.m. Pacific Time)
Live Call Dial-in: 877-491-5169 from the U.S.
  720-405-2254 from international locations 
Live Call Passcode: 7682805
   

A live audio webcast will be available on the "Investors" section of Berry's website at berrypetroleum.com/investors. An audio replay will be available shortly after the broadcast:

Replay Dates: Through Thursday, March 21, 2019 
Replay Dial-in: 855-859-2056 from the U.S. 
  404-537-3406 from international locations 
Replay Passcode: 7682805
   

A replay of the audio webcast will also be archived on the "Investors" section of Berry's website at berrypetroleum.com/investors.

About Berry Petroleum
Berry Petroleum is a publicly-traded (NASDAQ:BRY) California-based independent upstream energy company engaged primarily in the development and production of onshore conventional oil reserves located in the western United States.

Contact:
Berry Petroleum Corporation
Todd Crabtree - Manager, Investor Relations
(661) 616-3811 
ir@bry.com 

 

Berry_Corporation_logo-V-RGB.png

