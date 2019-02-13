Berry Petroleum to Report Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Results March 6; Hold Conference Call March 7
DALLAS, Feb. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) ("Berry" or the "Company") today announced it will report its fourth quarter and full-year 2018 financial results on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 after the close of U.S financial markets.
The Company will host a conference call Thursday, March 7, 2019 to discuss these results:
|Live Call Date:
|Thursday, March 7, 2019
|Live Call Time:
|9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (6 a.m. Pacific Time)
|Live Call Dial-in:
|877-491-5169 from the U.S.
|720-405-2254 from international locations
|Live Call Passcode:
|7682805
A live audio webcast will be available on the "Investors" section of Berry's website at berrypetroleum.com/investors. An audio replay will be available shortly after the broadcast:
|Replay Dates:
|Through Thursday, March 21, 2019
|Replay Dial-in:
|855-859-2056 from the U.S.
|404-537-3406 from international locations
|Replay Passcode:
|7682805
A replay of the audio webcast will also be archived on the "Investors" section of Berry's website at berrypetroleum.com/investors.
About Berry Petroleum
Berry Petroleum is a publicly-traded (NASDAQ:BRY) California-based independent upstream energy company engaged primarily in the development and production of onshore conventional oil reserves located in the western United States.
Contact:
Berry Petroleum Corporation
Todd Crabtree - Manager, Investor Relations
(661) 616-3811
ir@bry.com