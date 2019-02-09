CytoDyn to Present at BIO CEO & Investor Conference 2019 on February 11

VANCOUVER, Washington, Feb. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytoDyn Inc. (OTC.QB: CYDY), CytoDyn, a biotechnology company developing a novel humanized CCR5 monoclonal antibody for multiple therapeutic indications, announces that it will be presenting a company overview at BIO CEO & Investor Conference 2019 on Monday, February 11, at 9:45 a.m. Eastern time (6:45 a.m. Pacific time). The conference is being held at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City.



The BIO CEO & Investor Conference is an international biotech investor conference focused on established and emerging publicly traded and select private biotech companies. More information regarding the conference can be found at https://www.bio.org/events/bio-ceo-investor-conference .

The presentation by CytoDyn management is Monday, February 11, at 9:45 a.m. ET. A live webcast and replay of the presentation at BIO CEO will be available on the Investors section of the Company's website, http://ir.cytodyn.com/. The webcast will be available approximately one hour after the webcast presentation ends and will be accessible for 90 days.

