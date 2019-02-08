MDxHealth (R): MDxHealth Shareholder Transparency Declaration

NEWS RELEASE REGULATED INFORMATION



HERSTAL, BELGIUM and IRVINE, CA - February 9, 2019 - MDxHealth SA (Euronext Brussels: MDXH) ("MDxHealth" or the "Company"), announced that it received on February 7, 2019 the following notification of significant shareholdings in accordance with the Belgian Act of May 2, 2007 on the disclosure of important participations in issuers of which shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market and regarding miscellaneous provisions (the "Belgian Transparency Act").

Capfi Delen Asset Management NV (acting as a person that notifies alone) notified MDxHealth of the acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights in MDxHealth, as a result of which, as at January 28, 2019, its participation in MDxHealth decreased below the threshold of 3% of the outstanding shares and voting rights of MDxHealth.

It follows from the notification that Capfi Delen Asset Management NV as at January 28, 2019 owns 1,780,286 shares of MDxHealth, representing 2.97% of the 59,939,289 currently outstanding shares and voting rights of MDxHealth. Previously, Capfi Delen Asset Management NV had notified that it owned 2,987,836 shares of MDxHealth.

The notification specifies that Capfi Delen Asset Management NV benefits from the exemption of Article 11 of the Belgian Transparancy Act, and that it is ultimately controlled by Stichting Aministratiekantoor "Het Torentje". The full chain of undertakings controlling Capfi Delen Asset Management NV is set out in an annex to the transparency notification, available on the website of MDxHealth.

For further information, reference is made to the information published on MDxHealth's website (http://www.mdxhealth.com/investors/shareholder-information).

About MDxHealth

MDxHealth is a multinational healthcare company that provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. The Company's tests are based on proprietary genetic, epigenetic (methylation) and other molecular technologies and assist physicians with the diagnosis of urologic cancers, prognosis of recurrence risk, and prediction of response to a specific therapy. The Company's European headquarters are in Herstal, Belgium, with laboratory operations in Nijmegen, The Netherlands, and US headquarters and laboratory operations based in Irvine, California. For more information, visit mdxhealth.com and follow us on social media at: twitter.com/mdxhealth, facebook.com/mdxhealth and linkedin.com/company/mdxhealth.

