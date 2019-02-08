Hillman Group Capital Trust Announces Cash Distribution on Trust Preferred Securities

CINCINNATI, Feb. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hillman Companies, Inc. ("Hillman" or the "Company") - Gregory Gluchowski, President and CEO, of The Hillman Companies, Inc., announced today that a cash distribution has been declared by Hillman Group Capital Trust for the month of February in the amount of $0.241667 for each Trust Preferred Security (AMEX:HLM). The distribution will be payable February 28, 2019 to holders of record February 19, 2019.



Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 26,000 customers. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers. Leveraging a world-class distribution and sales network, Hillman delivers a "small business" experience with "big business" efficiency.