Mimecast to Present at the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference 2019

LEXINGTON, Mass., Feb. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME), a leading email and data security company, announced today that Peter Bauer, Mimecast CEO, Chairman and Co-Founder and Peter Campbell, Mimecast Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference 2019 in San Francisco, CA. Mimecast's presentation will begin at 11:00 AM PST (UTC-8:00) on February 12, 2019.



Investors may listen to a live webcast of the presentation here:

https://cc.talkpoint.com/gold006/021219a_as/?entity=63_S5SFRKC

The presentation will be available for 90 days following the live event in the investor relations section of the company's website. https://investors.mimecast.com

About Mimecast

Mimecast is a cybersecurity provider that helps thousands of organizations worldwide make email safer, restore trust and bolster cyber resilience. Mimecast's expanded cloud suite enables organizations to implement a comprehensive cyber resilience strategy. From email and web security, archive and data protection, to awareness training, uptime assurance and more, Mimecast helps organizations stand strong in the face of cyberattacks, human error and technical failure. www.mimecast.com

