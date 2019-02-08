Market Overview

Media Advisory: Press Conference on Leaked Health Care Mega-Bill & Documents

Globe Newswire  
February 08, 2019 2:34pm   Comments
TORONTO, Feb. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

When: Monday, February 11 at 10:30 a.m.

Where: Queen's Park Media Studio

What: The Ontario Health Coalition, allied organizations representing professionals, patient advocates, and long-standing health care leaders share common concerns about the far-reaching consequences of the mega-bill and raise issues with the process and the claims of the Minister of Health to date.

For more information: Natalie Mehra, executive director 416-230-6402 (cell).

