H&R Block Gets Tax Filers More Dough on #NationalPizzaDay with Domino's

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) — the industry leader in tax return preparation — knows that some people want to call or click to order tax services "to go" similar to the convenience of ordering pizza delivery. On National Pizza Day, H&R Block is giving an added incentive for using its Tax Pro Go virtual filing experience: a $10 Domino's gift card.



"We are excited to bring our new, innovative virtual tax solutions like Tax Pro Go to consumers, so they can get the tax help they need on their terms," said H&R Block chief marketing officer Vinoo Vijay. "Simply upload your documents from your phone or computer, and all the work is done for you by one of our highly-skilled tax professionals. And then you can spend time doing other things, like enjoying a slice on National Pizza Day."

The Tax Pro Go experience allows consumers to get their taxes done by a tax professional without leaving the comfort of their own home. Consumers provide their information and documents online, then the tax professional does the rest. They can talk to and securely message their tax pro when it is convenient for them. The tax professional will get the maximum tax refund, guaranteed, all starting at $49 for a simple federal return and one state return.

To celebrate National Pizza Day and virtual tax filing with Tax Pro Go, H&R Block is treating people to a $10 Domino's gift card, when they use Tax Pro Go.* Simply upload at least one tax document or submit uploaded documents to H&R Block's Tax Pro Go on Saturday, Feb. 9. While supplies last.

Learn more about H&R Block Tax Pro Go .

*Documents must be uploaded between 12:01 am CST and 11:59 pm CST on Feb. 9, 2019. The first 5,000 participants will receive a $10 Domino's gift card via email or postal mail the week of Feb. 25, 2019.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) is a global consumer tax services provider. Tax return preparation services are provided by professional tax preparers in approximately 12,000 company-owned and franchise retail tax offices worldwide, and through H&R Block tax software products for the DIY consumer. H&R Block also offers adjacent Tax Plus products and services. In fiscal 2018, H&R Block had annual revenues of over $3.1 billion with over 23 million tax returns prepared worldwide. For more information, visit the H&R Block Newsroom .

