MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. Partners with MarineMax, Inc. to Distribute Aviara

VONORE, Tenn., Feb. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) announced an exclusive national distribution partnership with MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO), the nation's largest recreational boat and yacht retailer, to help maximize the success of its new brand, Aviara. Beyond this exclusive distribution arrangement, Aviara will also benefit from the ongoing collaboration with MarineMax on the innovative, unique and first to market product.



"Factoring in its clear leadership and reputation as a world class recreational day boat retailer, we chose MarineMax as our distribution partner to ensure that Aviara is successful from day one. The market penetration from its national retail footprint and expansive customer database will serve to bring brand awareness to Aviara in unprecedented time," said Terry McNew, President and CEO of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.

Aviara creates an elevated open water experience by fusing progressive style and effortless comfort in each and every modern, luxury vessel. Focused on the production of vessels 30-feet and over, Aviara's first model, the AV32, will be available through MarineMax starting this year.

"We are excited about the potential of Aviara and believe it fills a void in our product portfolio. MasterCraft has done an outstanding job creating a very stylish, modern and comfortable luxurious brand in Aviara. Boating enthusiasts will recognize the quality and craftmanship of the brand, which is consistent with MasterCraft's long legacy of boat building," said W. Brett McGill, MarineMax Chief Executive Officer and President.

Pre-sale activity for Aviara will begin on February 14, 2019 for boats that will be delivered to MarineMax dealerships across the country starting in July 1, 2019. For more information about Aviara, please visit www.aviaraboats.com .

Miami International Boat Show Debut

MasterCraft Boat Holdings will unveil Aviara's AV32 at the Miami International Boat Show at an open house event on Thursday, February 14 at 3:30pm at Pier 8, slips 828 & 830.

About MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Vonore, Tenn., MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) is a leading innovator, designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium recreational powerboats through its four wholly-owned brands, MasterCraft, NauticStar, Crest and Aviara Boats. Through these four premium brands, MasterCraft Boat Holdings has leading market share positions in three of the fastest growing segments of the powerboat industry – performance sport boats, outboard saltwater fishing, pontoon boats – while entering the large, growing luxury day boat segment. For more information about MasterCraft Boat Holdings, please visit: Investors.MasterCraft.com , www.MasterCraft.com , www.NauticStarBoats.com , www.CrestPontoonBoats.com , and www.AviaraBoats.com .

