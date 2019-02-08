CTS Corporation Board of Directors Authorizes New Share Repurchase Program and Declares a Dividend
LISLE, Ill., Feb. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) approved a new share repurchase program that authorizes the company to buy back up to $25 million of its common stock, replacing the remaining amount on the program authorized in February of 2015.
In addition, the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.04 per share, payable April 19, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2019.
About CTS
CTS (NYSE:CTS) is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect, and Move. The company manufactures sensors, actuators, and electronic components in North America, Europe, and Asia, and provides engineered products to customers in the aerospace/defense, industrial, medical, telecommunications/IT, and transportation markets.
For more information, visit www.ctscorp.com.
Contact
Ashish Agrawal
Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
CTS Corporation
4925 Indiana Avenue
Lisle, IL 60532
USA
Telephone: +1 (630) 577-8800
Email: ashish.agrawal@ctscorp.com