Diamondback Energy, Inc. Declares Fourth Quarter 2018 Dividend

MIDLAND, Texas, Feb. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) ("Diamondback" or the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.125 per common outstanding share for the fourth quarter of 2018. The dividend is payable on February 28, 2019, to all common stockholders of record at the close of business on February 21, 2019.

About Diamondback Energy, Inc.

Diamondback is an independent oil and natural gas Company headquartered in Midland, Texas focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Diamondback's activities are primarily focused on the horizontal exploitation of multiple intervals within the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring and Cline formations.

Investor Contact:

Adam Lawlis

+1 432.221.7467

alawlis@diamondbackenergy.com