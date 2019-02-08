New Age Brands Plans to Attend Some of North America's Top Industry Trade Shows in 2019

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Age Brands Inc. (CSE:NF) (OTC:NWGFF) (FSE:ONF) ("New Age Brands" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, for their second year, the Company will be attending a number of North America's largest CBD/cannabis and sporting trade shows including the ASD Market Week Trade Show located in Las Vegas, Nevada, the CHAMPs Trade Show located in Orlando, Florida and the Outdoor Retailer Trade Show in Denver, Colorado.

The Company will be focusing on promoting their wholly owned subsidiaries We Are Kured, LLC and Drink Fresh Water, LLC to retailers, wholesalers and distributors from around the world.

Benjamin Martch, New Age Brand's Chief Marketing Officer and founder and Chief Executive Officer of Kured, stated: "Our team believes that these trade shows are an integral part of expanding Kured and Fresh Water to retailers around the world. I can't be more excited to see what new business our sales team will procure through these trade shows in 2019."

ABOUT New Age Brands

New Age Brands is an innovative Cannabidiol ("CBD") lifestyle Company. Through the Company's wholly owned subsidiaries We are Kured and Drink Fresh Water, the Company's main business activities encompass the development, marketing and distribution of CBD products (including vaporizer pens and beverages) throughout the United States and internationally. In addition, New Age Brands has extensive retail and cultivation land investments in Oregon.

For further information about New Age Brands, please consult the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or visit the Company's website at www.NABrandsInc.com . For further information about We Are Kured, please visit their website at www.wearekured.com .

