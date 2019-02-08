Vivakor Presents at the MoneyShow in Orlando Florida

CEO Matt Nicosia's Presentation to be Broadcast via Live Stream at 2pm ET on Friday, February 8



LAS VEGAS, Feb. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivakor, Inc. (OTC: VIVK ), a technology and asset acquisition company with a focus in the area of natural resources, will be presenting a the MoneyShow in Orlando Florida today at 2 pm eastern standard time. The presentation will be broadcast via live stream.

"The Company will be presenting information to investors regarding our Opportunity Zone investment and what it means to be a Socially Responsible Investment. Our presentation will be broadcast live at www.moneyshow.com," stated Vivakor Chief Executive Officer Matt Nicosia.

About The MoneyShow - https://conferences.moneyshow.com/moneyshow-orlando/?scode=035323



Attend the largest gathering of Wall Street's most experienced and insightful experts in Orlando this winter and get the best investing and trading education money can buy—for FREE!



Positioning your portfolio to reap the benefits while safeguarding against the volatility of these challenging times requires the very best tools, strategies, and advice. The expert presentations, workshops, and spirited panel discussions you will attend over these four days will focus on new investment ideas that address the current economic and geopolitical environment, including specific stock, bond, and fund buy—and sell—recommendations.



Attending this FREE investment conference will help you hone your investing skills with the nation's elite money pros, so make plans now to join us at The MoneyShow Orlando; it could be the best investment you'll make this year!

About Vivakor, Inc.

Vivakor, Inc. ( VIVK ), a technology and asset acquisition company, with a focus in the area of natural resources. Vivakor's corporate mission is to create, acquire and accumulate distinct assets, intellectual properties, and exceptional technologies that produce solid returns to its valued shareholders and partners. The company currently focuses on bitumen (heavy crude) extraction from shallow, oil-laden areas in Eastern Utah, along with petroleum based remediation projects across the globe. The technologies utilized are low-cost, proprietary and proving themselves industry disruptive when measured by a number of important factors. The general business model has been to be an acquisition hub, focused on building and acquiring cash-flowing assets in discrete areas that have an acknowledged technological advantage and enable a substantial market opportunity within significant target markets across the globe. Our research, and the technology we acquire are anchored by our relationships with synergistic partners and product-specific commercialization strategies. From the point of product or technology conception, or through acquisition, development and commercialization, we expect to have strategic partners, joint ventures or licensing arrangements in place for many of our products in order to sustain revenue attainment.

For more information, please visit our website: http://vivakor.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based upon our current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, including economic slowdown affecting companies, our ability to successfully develop products, rapid change in our markets, changes in demand for our future products, legislative, regulatory and competitive developments and general economic conditions. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties discussed in Vivakor's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which factors may be incorporated herein by reference. Forward-looking statements may be identified but not limited by the use of the words "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "believes," "estimates," "potential," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions. We undertake no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Investors Contact:

Hayden IR

917-658-7878

hart@haydenir.com