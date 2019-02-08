Tabula Rasa HealthCare to Present at HIMSS19

MOORESTOWN, N.J., Feb. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (TRHC) (NASDAQ:TRHC), a healthcare technology company advancing the field of medication safety, today announced that Chairman and CEO Calvin H. Knowlton, Ph.D., will present at the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) 2019 annual meeting – the leading health information and technology conference – in Orlando, Florida.



Dr. Knowlton's presentation will focus on the expanded use of TRHC's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation technology, MedWise™, through its new state-of-the-art SMART on FHIR integration. The integration will allow more pharmacists and care providers to access TRHC's technology directly from their electronic health record (EHR) system, at the point of care. This includes access to MedWise's simultaneous, accumulative multi-drug interaction assessment that identifies medication-related risk and presents actionable opportunities for clinicians to prevent adverse drug events (ADEs) – the fourth leading cause of death in the U.S. MedWise also produces a Medication Risk Score for each patient that has been shown to correlate directly with medical expenditures: the lower the risk score, the lower the costs.

The presentation will take place on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 10:45 am ET in the Innovation Live Pavilion (Theater 1). TRHC will also showcase more of its medication risk management solutions, including the newly-launched version of its medication decision support software, MedWise 2.0, at kiosk IK39.

MedWise is based on TRHC's proprietary technology for predicting safety risk and ADEs associated with polypharmacy. MedWise translates the pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics associated with a patient's medication regimen to formulate meaningful and actionable views of each risks. The technology empowers prescribers to take a more personalized approach to medication management, including medication selection, dosage levels, time-of-day administration and reduction of the total number of medications by eliminating unnecessary prescriptions.

