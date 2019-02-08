Valener Declares Quarterly Dividends

MONTREAL, Feb. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valener Inc. ("Valener") (TSX: VNR) (TSX: VNR.PR.A) today announced that its Board of Directors declared, on February 7, 2019, a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per common share, payable on April 15, 2019, to common shareholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2019.

The Board of Directors also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.28875 per Series A preferred share, payable on April 15, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 8, 2019.

Both dividends are designated as eligible dividends for Canadian tax purposes.

Dividend Reinvestment Plan

Valener offers a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (the "Plan") pursuant to which eligible common shareholders may elect, without brokerage or administration fees, to have the cash dividends paid on their common shares automatically reinvested into additional Valener common shares at a discount of 2% of the weighted average price during the five trading days immediately preceding the dividend payment date, as approved by the Board of Directors for the dividend payable on April 15, 2019.

Details about the Plan and enrolment process are available in the "Investors" section of Valener's Web site under " Shares and dividends ."

About Valener

Valener is a public company held entirely by its shareholders and serves as the investment vehicle in Énergir, L.P. Through its investment in Énergir, L.P., Valener offers its shareholders a solid investment in a diversified and largely regulated energy portfolio in Québec and Vermont. As a strategic partner, Valener, on the one hand, contributes to Énergir, L.P.'s growth, and on the other, invests in wind power production in Québec alongside Énergir, L.P. Valener favours energy sources and uses that are innovative, clean, competitive and profitable. Valener's common shares and preferred shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the "VNR" symbol for common shares and under the "VNR.PR.A" symbol for Series A preferred shares. www.valener.com

