TAP Air Portugal Announces Special 3-Day Global 50% Off Sale – Including Both Economy and Business Class Travel; Today Thru Sunday Only

NEW YORK, Feb. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAP Air Portugal is putting the world on sale for three days, from today through Sunday at 6:59pm ET. Every seat on every flight departing this month will be half price, to all of TAP's 89 destinations around the world.



The sale fare is only available for website bookings, at www.flytap.com , and good for one-way or roundtrip travel commencing by February 28, 2019. Return dates are unrestricted. For more information, see https://www.flytap.com/campaigns/megapromo.

Roundtrip economy fares to Lisbon start at $375 with no checked bags, or $405 with a checked bag. Sale fares also include up to five nights' Stopover in Lisbon or Porto, en route to or from the final destination, for no additional airfare. Beyond fares, to destinations including Rome and Madrid, start from $390 roundtrip. Roundtrip fares to Lisbon in Business Class start from just $1325.

"Why wait for March Madness when you can fly around the world for half price in February," said David Neeleman, a major investor in TAP Air Portugal. "Call your Valentine and grab some seats before they sell out!"

TAP is one of the world's top 10 fastest growing airlines this year, with 71 brand new Airbus aircraft being delivered by 2025. The airline is the launch carrier for the new Airbus A330neo aircraft.

TAP currently flies from New York's John F Kennedy International, Newark Liberty International, Boston Logan and Miami International airports. This year the airline will add service from Chicago O'Hare, San Francisco and Washington-Dulles to Lisbon – as well as new service beyond Portugal including Basel, Dublin and Tel Aviv.

In December, Portugal was voted the World's Best Tourist Destination for the second consecutive year at the 25th Annual World Travel Awards. Also in 2018, Virtuoso named Portugal the Hottest Destination of the Year.

TAP is Portugal's leading airline and a member of the global airline Star Alliance since 2005. Flying since 1945, TAP celebrated its 70th anniversary on March 14, 2015, before completing its privatization process later that year, now with the Atlantic Gateway Group as private shareholders.

TAP's network comprises 89 destinations in 34 countries worldwide. The airline currently operates around 2,500 weekly flights, with a modern fleet of 63 Airbus aircraft. TAP Express, the airline's regional arm, operates an additional 17 aircraft.

With TAP's privatization process, it has restructured its network, launched new fare products and is renewing its medium and long-haul fleet. TAP has 71 new Airbus aircraft on order for delivery by 2025 and is launch carrier for the new Airbus A330neo. TAP Express now operates a new fleet of 8 ATR 72 and 9 Embraer 190.

TAP is one of Europe's most awarded airlines. Global Traveler (USA) named TAP as Best Airline in Europe from 2011 to 2018, and the World Travel Awards named TAP as both Europe's Leading Airline to Africa and Europe's Leading Airline to South America from 2014 – 2018. Previously TAP was awarded World's Leading Airline to Africa, in 2011 and 2012, and World's Leading Airline to South America from 2009 through 2012. TAP's Inflight Magazine, UP, received the World Travel Award as Europe's Leading In-flight Magazine for 2015-2018.

