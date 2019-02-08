CLX Communications AB (publ): CLX Communications appoints new CMO

Stockholm, Sweden - CLX Communications AB (publ) - XSTO: CLX

CLX Communications AB, a global leader in cloud communications for customer engagement through mobile technology, today announced the appointment of Jonathan Bean as Chief Marketing Officer. Jonathan joins CLX from a previous role as CMO of Mynewsdesk, a fast-growing cloud platform for marketing and public relations, and will assume his role at CLX on April 23rd, 2019.

"We are stepping up our efforts to drive further growth and fully leverage our platform for cloud-based enterprise communications", says Oscar Werner, Chief Executive Officer of CLX Communications AB. "Jonathan brings both strategic and hands-on experience from growth marketing through digital channels that will prove very valuable to CLX. He has an impressive track record in the marketing of a leading software-as-a-service platform with sales both through partners and direct to enterprises".

Jonathan Bean joined Mynewsdesk in 2009, where he helped grow the business from 20 to 120 employees in five years. He became Chief Marketing Officer in 2015, assuming overall responsibility for brand positioning and the development of marketing, content and product led lead generation, as well as partnering with sales to achieve significant growth. He has won a number of awards for excellence and innovation in marketing, including Cannes Lion (Cannes), Webby (New York), Guldägget (Stockholm) and The Drum (London).

Jonathan holds an MBA from Henley Business School, an Honours Degree in Communications from University of Leeds and is a British citizen. Prior to joining Mynewsdesk, Jonathan had a range of senior sales roles at the marketing SaaS company Cision.

"CLX has built a strong position as a global leader in mobile customer engagement and I look forward to further develop the company's brand, sales and marketing activities", says Jonathan Bean.

